Press Release

February 23, 2020 Go-backed bill creating Philippine High School for Sports slated for third and final reading this week A bill co-sponsored by Senator and Senate Committee on Sports chair Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go which creates the Philippine High School for Sports (PHSS) has hurdled the second reading in the Senate on Wednesday, February 19, and is slated for its third and final reading this week. Senate Bill (SB) 1086, otherwise known as the "Philippine High School for Sports Act of 2019", provides for the establishment of PHSS, enabling student-athletes to be enrolled in a sports high school where they are provided with full or partial scholarships by the government. Go, who has been a staunch advocate of long-term and grassroots sports development in the country, said in his previous statements that the proposed bill will provide opportunities for students to complete high school while excelling in their chosen sports. They will be trained using the world-class sports facilities in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac which will also serve as the site for the proposed high school. "With the (establishment) of the PHSS in very close proximity to world-class facilities, our student-athletes can enjoy a level of training which is at par with the best in the world. This type of training and education can catapult our student-athletes to illustrious careers in sports, whether as athletes, coaches, managers, or any other sports-related profession," Go said. In previous statements, Go also mentioned that his advocacy is also shared by President Rodrigo Duterte himself. In his 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA), the President expressed his support for the passage of the bill establishing the nation's sports academy. The senator also stated that he has already worked and consulted with concerned agencies and government departments on the measure. "In pushing for the passage of this measure, I have closely coordinated with agencies, such as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Department of Education (DepEd), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and, of course, the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA), to ensure that this bill, if passed, shall allow us to hit the ground running," Go stated. The Senator also said that these agencies share the same enthusiasm and passion to realize the dream that has already been, for others, "30 years too late." In a co-sponsorship speech Go delivered on October 1 last year, the Senator also expressed that he has supported other sports-related initiatives in the past, such as supporting the country's national basketball team, Gilas Pilipinas, and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist, Hidilyn Diaz. "Even before I became fortunate enough to be part of this honorable chamber, sports has always had a place very close to my heart," Go said. "Time and again, I have publicly supported various programs and initiatives for the advancement of Philippine sports; from my all-out support as part of the delegation for Gilas Pilipinas, to finding ways to supplement the training of our very own Hidilyn Diaz, I proudly display my support for Philippine sports." Go also highlighted how the law emphasizes the need for avenues to promote different aspects of nation-building, citing that the importance of sports and education is especially enshrined in the 1987 Constitution. "The Constitution itself provides that the State shall give priority to education, science and technology, arts, culture, and sports to foster patriotism and nationalism, accelerate social progress, and promote total human liberation and development," Go shared. According to him, the Constitution also provides that the State should "promote physical education and encourage sports programs, league competitions, and amateur sports, including training for international competitions, to foster self-discipline, teamwork, and excellence for the development of a healthy and alert citizenry." If passed into law, a specialized curriculum to be developed by the DepEd will allow the youth to study core subjects, such as Mathematics and Science, while simultaneously developing their athletic skills.