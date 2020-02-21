Press Release

February 21, 2020 On Constitutional Concerns Regarding the Senate Hearing on ABS-CBN's Franchise More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/02/21/on-constitutional-concerns-regarding-the-senate-hearing-on-abs-cbns-franchise/ Speaker Cayetano may have a point since the Constitution provides that bills of local application like franchise measures must originate from the House of Representatives. He is wrong in equating it to the Charter change issue, though, since as practiced and for expediency, we conduct committee hearings on tax and budget measures even before the House transmits its approved version of the bill to the Senate. What can be considered blatantly violative of the Constitution is if the Senate committee chairperson reports out on the floor for plenary debates the committee report. This is something we have not done and will never do. Having said that, what I understand to be tackled by the Public Services Committee are not the bills in connection with the ABS-CBN franchise but a filed resolution to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation on the alleged violations of ABS-CBN that is being questioned by the Office of the Solicitor General before the Supreme Court via a quo warranto petition in which I have earlier expressed reservation out of courtesy to a co-equal branch that has already given due course to the said petition.