On the Killing of Suspended BuCor Legal Chief Frederic Anthony Santos

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/02/20/on-the-killing-of-suspended-bucor-legal-chief-frederic-anthony-santos/

It is another big challenge to law enforcement agencies, including the Philippine National Police and National Bureau of Investigation, to get to the bottom of the case.

The manner in which Santos was killed shows how cheap life has become in the government's war on drugs, be it stage-managed or perpetrated by drug syndicates.

Either way, it is on the law enforcement agencies to bear the burden of finding the solution to this impunity.