CLOSING STATEMENT

SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality

February 20, 2020

We're in receipt of news that the President just fired officials and employees of the Bureau of Immigration involved in the 'pastillas' scheme. I welcome this clean up of the Bureau of Immigration.

Sobrang garapalan na ang pastillas scheme. I want to emphasize: This is bigger than the frontline employees.

We need to protect the innocent, ensure that our borders are protected, go after the big fish, create systemic change sa loob ng Bureau of Immigration.

AT DAPAT: Pilipino ang may kontrol ng ating border at mga ports, hindi mga Chinese.

We need to clean up the BI, at dapat simula ito sa mga malalaking taong sangkot dito, at siguraduhing hindi nirerecycle ang nga korap at gahamang opisyal.

In our next hearing, we will subpoena those who profitted millions, kasama na dito ang dating BI Deputy Commissioner na si Red Marinas.

Ngayon nagsisimula ang pagtatapos ng korapsyon sa BI, na nagpapasok ng mga ilegal na Chinese na binibiktima ang mga mga sarili nating kababaihan at mga bata.