OPENING STATEMENT SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

3rd Hearing, Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality

February 20, 2020

Noong Lunes, isiniwalat ko ang nakakabahalang Pastillas modus sa Bureau of Immigration, kung saan bilyon-bilyong piso ang bumaha sa ating mga airport para mapadulas ang pagpasok ng mga Chinese nationals. As shocking as these revelations were, I was heartened by subsequent media reports on the quick action taken by our government agencies - an investigation team has been formed to investigate the allegations, some government officers have been relieved from their posts, and lifestyle checks are going to be conducted on pinpointed immigration officials. Nagpapasalamat ako para dito.

Pero napakadami pa ang dapat gawin. At napakadami pa ang dapat managot.

We were ready to wait another week before resuming the hearing, but I was troubled by news that our informant's life was in danger. This was Monday afternoon, only hours after the hearing. Nagpasya ang aming informant na lumantad sa harap ninyong lahat ngayon - walang disguise, walang cover - para patotohanan ang ebidensya at magsabi ng katotohanan. Our witness today is willing and able to name names.

Barya lang ang napupunta sa mga immigration officers at mid-level employees sa airport. Hindi rin ang lahat ay tumatanggap. We need to go after the big fish because the money goes way beyond frontline employees.

Mas malaki ang kinikita ng mga protector at supplier. Milyones buwan-buwan ang natatanggap nila mula sa mga Chinese. May mga padrino talaga itong mga daan-daang illegal na POGO operation na nagdadala ng krimen, trafficking, at prostitution sa bansa. Yun ang dapat nating tukuyin at panagutin sa batas.

I know that this is only the tip of the iceberg. P10,000 ang binabayaran ng Chinese national na grease money, pero P2,000 lang ang pinaghahati-hatian sa airport bilang pastillas. Asaan ang P8,000 at sino ang naambunan nito? Ang saklaw ng kaalaman ng ating informant ay NAIA terminals lang. Paano ang ibang international airports kagaya ng sa Clark, sa Cebu, sa Kalibo, sa Davao?

But it has to start somewhere. And today it starts with one young man ready to tell his story.