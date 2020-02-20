Press Release

February 20, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 721:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Killing of BuCor's Legal Division Chief 2/20/20 The killing of BuCor's Legal Division Chief Fredric Anthony Santos in front of his daughter's school in broad daylight tells us three things. First, this regime is populated by gangsters who have watched too much mafia movies and copycat the most inhumane and grotesque assassination techniques depicted in such movies. Pumping bullets into a father in front of his daughter's school just before she is about to get in the same car takes the cake. Second, among the beneficiaries of this killing are the BuCor Chiefs involved in the GCTA scam. Who are they? Well, who are the topnotchers in the most number of prisoners released during their terms as BuCor Chief? It does not take a genius to figure them out. I need not name them. Third, nothing is sacred to the gangsters who are now in high posts of government. Not human life, not decency, not even the appearance of civility and moral uprightness. These people revel in their gangsterism and mafia culture. As they have so propagated in Davao City, so they have now spread this culture throughout the entire nation for us to accept and live with. There will be a reckoning. Not today. But all those responsible for lives snuffed out without justice but with impunity will meet their own end. The gangsters now lording it over us should watch the mafia movies to their endings, so they will learn how gangsters like themselves eventually end up, either behind prison or in a pool of their own blood. (Access the handwritten version of Dispatch from Crame No. 721, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._721)