Press Release

February 20, 2020 MESSAGE ON WORLD DAY OF SOCIAL JUSTICE In marking this year's World Day of Social Justice, let us open our eyes to the plight of others so that we may understand and, more importantly, respond with empathy and urgency. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development, I always seek out meaningful and impactful legislation that provide inclusive opportunities. Passed into law, thus far, are the Magna Carta of the Poor, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Act, Community-Based Monitoring System Act, and National Commission of Senior Citizens. I endeavor to do more and do right by the mandate I was given. My service to the Filipino people continues even though I remain unjustly detained for almost three years now because I speak out against the many injustices under the current administration, including the thousands of extrajudicial killings committed under Duterte's so-called war on drugs. It is not only me, but many other defenders of human rights and democracy from the political opposition, media, religious sector, and other civil society groups, who are being persecuted through lawfare--the weaponization of the rule of law. This alarming trend of twisting judicial processes against perceived critics of tyrannical regimes is the subject of tomorrow's international forum at the De La Salle University. I urge everyone to follow the discussions on #LawfarePH and #StopLawfare. We need to stand united against the social injustice of those in power attacking the defenders of the abused and marginalized. The fate of humankind is always hanging in the balance, its success determined by our collective resolve to uphold social justice, remove inequalities, and promote human rights as universal. Let us stay the course of saving humanity from those who dare destroy it. LEILA M. DE LIMA PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame 20 December 2020