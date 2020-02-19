Statement of Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on POGOs:

"Huwag nating hayaang bastusin tayo sa sariling bahay natin.

The recent exposé of blatant corruption, abuse, and trafficking surrounding the POGO industry is appalling and must not be tolerated.

For the past three years, the country has experienced an influx of illegality: from billions worth of illegal drugs slipping through Bureau of Customs, to illegal immigrants claiming housing and job opportunities that should have been for Filipinos first, to the ever-increasing cases of prostitution and sex trafficking surrounding POGO that target our most vulnerable: women and children.

Yung billions in tax evasion, operating without business license, violation of tax laws, labor laws, immigration laws, criminal laws, local ordinances -- walang pinalampas.

Bastusan na ito. We call for the immediate deportation of all Chinese nationals involved in prostitution, corruption, bribery, and other illegal activities.

We call for the immediate closure of POGO operations involved in said criminal acts, and for all POGO operations to undergo intensive investigation and even regulation.

Lastly, we appeal to the government to strengthen its stand against the increasing cases of corruption within its ranks. Hanggang diyan lang ba ang halaga ng inyong serbisyo para sa bayan?

Tama na. Sobra na. Isipin natin ang mga Pilipino. Unahin natin ang mga Pilipino."