On the Withholding of At Least P80B in Congressional Realignments

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/02/19/on-the-withholding-of-at-least-p80b-in-congressional-realignments/

Unmitigated gall. This best describes some lawmakers who tried to realign at least P80 billion from the administration's "Build, Build, Build" flagship program to their districts' "pet projects" under the 2020 national budget.

Thus, I support the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Department of Budget and Management to withhold the release of these congressional realignments.

This is one reason why I continue to support the leadership of President Duterte in spite of some disagreements with him over some policy issues: He has time and again displayed the strong political will, even against many self-proclaimed allies in Congress whose loyalty clearly lies where the money lies.

Such "allies" have the propensity to praise him to high heavens and never criticize him, but with self-aggrandizement and greed as their only motivation and nothing else. The President should always be wary of these so-called allies.