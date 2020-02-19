In the light of PNP's 'Oplan X-Men' illegal arrests

'TIME TO END ALL FORMS OF PROFILING' -- SEN. NANCY

Sen. Nancy Binay called on the Philippine National Police to end all kinds of profiling targeting specific individuals or groups based on appearance, political beliefs, religion, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

According to Binay, police profiling has been very prevalent that even innocent law-abiding citizens have been wrongly arrested or accused of crimes.

"Medyo bordering on grave abuse yung pagpo-profile. Yung pipilitin kang sumama sa presinto at kukunin ang personal na impormasyon mo na wala namang malinaw o legal na dahilan. Bakit, may kaso ba? May complaint ba? May krimen bang nagawa? Warrantless arrest ba ito?" the senator pointed out.

In light of the reported "profiling" of a transgender woman in Makati by cops in the guise of "Oplan X-Men", the senator urged police leadership to ensure that a standing policy banning operations with a gender or political bias is implemented.

"Dahil sa mali-maling profiling, people's rights have been trampled. Sana huwag nang pamarisan pa ang pangyayaring ito ng ibang local police. Nais nating ipaalala sa mga opisyal ng PNP that they have a duty to respect the rights of all citizens," the senator said.

END BIGOTRY

Binay added that to ensure that even ordinary citizens' rights are protected, and protections against all forms of profiling extend across the country, the PNP and law-enforcement agencies should have a clear and enforceable policy in ending bigotry, particularly institutionalized homophobia and transphobia in their organizations.

"Huwag na po sana tayo dumagdag sa culture of hate and discrimination na nananaig lalo na laban sa ating LGBTQ+ sector, people's organizations, mga kapatid nating Muslim, or dahil sa politika," said Binay.

She suggested that police undergo intensified and regular gender awareness and sensitivity training to avoid any malicious and unsubstantiated arrests.

"Naiintindihan natin na kailangan gawin ng mga pulis natin ang trabaho nila. Pero sana sa pagsagawa nila sa responsibilidad na ito, laging manaig ang pag-respeto sa karapatang pantao," Binay pointed out.

She also questioned the wisdom of gender profiling, red- or prostitute-tagging, and the propriety of arresting people on the basis of observed characteristics or behavior.

"Injustice have become so pervasive. Nakakatakot itong life-endangering allegations, at hindi biro yung bigla ka na lang huhulihin dahil trans ka o nakita kang kasama sa political rally, o gay pride march. Police should be accountable for abusive practices. Profiling and bias must stop," Binay said.

The police' duty to "serve and protect" covers all Filipinos regardless of gender, she said.