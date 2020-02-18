Press Release

February 18, 2020 GRACE POE SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

on Motorcycles-for-Hire Act

Feb. 18, 2020 Today, I present to the body the amendments to the Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. This is a 1964 law which did not foresee the population boom and its attendant traffic congestion in such proportions that we have today. Fifty-six years ago (hindi pa po ako, marami sa atin ipinapanganak noon at ang sikat pa ay kabayo na ginagamit sa mga pelikula), no one could have also foreseen the ease in communications and the rise of technology we so depend on these days. Right now, anyone can get motorcycles-for-hire anywhere - sa apps, facebook groups, maging sa pinaka-malapit na kanto ng mga opisina ng mga manggagawang pagod nang maipit sa trapik araw-araw. Bukod pa ito sa mga motorsiklong ginagamit para magpa-deliver ng pagkain at gamit na hindi rin nasasaklaw ng kasalukuyang batas. Ayon sa datos ng Land Transportation Office, mayroong humigit kumulang 18.8 milyong motorsiklo, na bumubuo sa 71% ng rehistradong sasakyan sa bansa. Isa sa bawat tatlong Filipino household ay may motorsiklo, at 51% dito ay ginagamit para sa kabuhayan. Mayroon ding isangdaan tatlumpu't apat (134) na habal habal terminals sa Metro Manila pa lang. Kung may ganito kalaking supply, ibig sabihin may demand. Ito mismo ang dahilan kung bakit natin gustong kilalanin ang motorsiklo bilang pampublikong sasakyan. Their numbers grew as traffic conditions worsened; demand remained high even without a law regulating operations. Legalization and regulation will help address safety risks present in both registered motorcycles-for-hire and the "colorums" or habal-habal. It will also improve commuter welfare by giving them the option to choose legitimate service providers which will then encourage the habal-habal drivers to migrate to a regulated system in order to improve their services. Regulation also entails accountability. Like all other public utility vehicles, we will require drivers to undergo rigorous training, strictly regulate those who will be allowed to drive motorcycle-for-hire services, and ensure that only up-to-standards motorcycles will be utilized. Katulad rin ng ibang mga pampublikong sasakyan, kadalasan ay hindi ang sasakyan mismo ang problema kung hindi ang mismong mga drivers. At least 10 other countries - France, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, East Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, and Mexico - already legalized their motorcycles-for-hire. This global trend shows that motorcycles can be safe given a properly implemented regulatory framework which puts safety as its top priority. The optimal track of course is to always push for better mass transportation system. Pero habang hindi pa natin napeperpekto o naaayos nang mabuti ang ating mass transportation, ang ating mga bus, ang ating train system, ay kailangan ng alternatibong pampublikong masasakyan ang ating mga kababayan. Ano na, 2020 na. It is about time that we harness the power of technology to help us address mobility issues. In terms of numbers alone, shared motorcycles are an untapped resource that we should take advantage of. With the unity of mind of the many senators that filed. I would like to acknowledge Senator Recto, Senator Marcos, Senator Angara, Senator Villanueva, Senator Revilla, Senator Tolentino, and a manifestation by Senator Gordon to co-author and I, the support of these senators, I am proud to present to the body for its consideration the legalization of motorcycles-for-hire. Isabatas na po natin ang pampublikong motorsiklo. And we will seek for the guidance of the Senate Presidnent who drives himself to work everyday. I'm sure he has good inputs on the limitations and also on the rights for the new Motorcycle for Hire law. Thank you. Please check against delivery.