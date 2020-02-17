Press Release

February 17, 2020 Villar SIPAG's aquaculture training teaches participants to start small businesses The training on aquaculture has attracted a lot of participants due to the opportunities it provides not only in the breed and culture of freshwater fishes, but also in fish processing technologies and the production of ornamental fishes. Sen. Cynthia Villar, director of the Villar Social Institute and Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar SIPAG), said aquaculture training is a popular module among the programs the foundation is offering in partnership with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 4A (BFAR 4A), because of the training it provides to help start small businesses like the selling of kikiam and fishball and the selling of aquarium or ornamental fishes. "Ang training program namin hindi lamang nandyan para magkaroon ng bagong kaalaman ang mga tao. Gusto rin namin makinabang ang mga participants sa newly-acquired skills na ito sa pamamagitan ng oportunidad na kumita at magkaroon ng sariling negosyo," Villar said. Villar, chair of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, welcomed more than 30 participants from South Luzon at Vintahanan in Muntinlupa for the start of Training of Trainors on Freshwater Aquaculture. The 5-day training program will cover topics such as biology and culture of tilapia in ponds/cages; fish health management; fish processing; aquaponics; and ornamental fish culture. The free program will train and equip participants on the various fish processing technologies such as the making of fish ball, kikiam, embutido, patty and nuggets. It will also teach the importance of good manufacturing practices and Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures in compliance to food safety. Participants will also learn from experts how to breed and culture freshwater ornamental fishes and to culture natural/live food for fish. Training facilitators will also demonstrate mending of breeding cage and packaging techniques. At the end of the program, participants are expected to return to their communities as trainors and share the knowledge to other people.