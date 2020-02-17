'Comprehensive Values Education Act' now passed on 3rd and final reading

The Senate of the Philippines has approved on 3rd and final reading S. No. 1224, "An Act Institutionalizing Comprehensive Values Education in the K to 12 Curriculum as a core subject including good manners and right conduct."

The bill, co-authored by Sen. Bong Revilla, will use the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) in adopting teaching values education to inculcate patriotism, nationalism, fostering of love of humanity, and respect of human rights, among others.

The DepED shall be the lead agency in implementing the provisions of the bill which facilitates collaborative action in and by the school community and other stakeholders, to foster parental involvement and develop home and school partnerships for an inclusive values education framework.

'Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao' under the K to 12 Curriculum aims to completely and coherently cover Basic Education from Kindergarten to Grade 12; include the whole school approach teaching of Values Education including Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC); and include clear, distinct, specific, and concrete Character Building Activities.

"Dapat nating palaguin ang paghubog sa kabutihang asal ng ating mga kabataan sa paaralan. Hindi lamang karunungan kundi pati magandang pag-uugali ang dapat maging pundasyon ng kanilang kaunlaran at kabuuan bilang produktibong indibidwal at kapaki-pakinabang na miyembro ng pamayanan," Revilla ended.