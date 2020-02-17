Sangley Int'l Airport will be PH's new 'gateway' to the world- Revilla

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. is optimistic that once completed, the Sangley International Airport will become the country's "newest gateway to the world."

The veteran senator expressed high hopes during the inauguration of the Sangley Airport Development Project (SADP) and the presentation of the Sangley Point International Airport Project last Feb. 15, which was led by no less than Pres. Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The Lawmaker filed S. No. 74 after being re-elected, aiming to convert the US Naval Base in Cavite City into an International Logistics Hub.

The bill is in line with the Sangley Airport Development Project (SADP), one of the key projects of the Duterte Administration's "Build Build Build" program aimed at decongesting the worsening condition of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) located in Pasay City.

In 1998, during his first term as Governor of the Province of Cavite, Bong Revilla launched "Cavite Vision: 2020," a comprehensive development plan for the Province which includes both the Sangley Point International Airport construction and the LRT Line 1 Extension Project.

Upon the completion of the Sangley Point International Airport in 2023, the government targets its full operation as a commercial airport facilitating local and international flights.

"Sa wakas, after 20 years nang una natin itong ma-conceptualize, tuloy na tuloy na po ang pagsasakatuparan ng Sangley Airport Development Project (SADP). Bahagi po ito ng pagsusulong natin ng kaunlaran ng Cavite, kasama na ang mga proyektong ito. Hindi lamang nito maiibsan ang congestion sa NAIA, magbibigay din ito ng bagong pag-asa at oportunidad sa ating mga kababayan," Revilla ended.