Press Release

February 17, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF SEN. GRACE POE'S PRESS BRIEFING Question: Hindi na kayo magko-caucus? Sen. Grace Poe: Wala akong alam na caucus. Wala namang sinasabi ang liderato ng Senado na kailangang magpulong. Meron ibang caucus pero hindi tungkol sa committee ko. Q: Ma'am anong mangyayari, on your own, magde-decide diretso ang hearing about ABS-CBN? Poe: Sa tingin ko naman, nirerespeto ng aking mga kasamahan ang prerogatiba ng chairman ng isang Kumite, kung inaakala nito na kailangang magkaroon ng pagdinig. Ngayon, kung meron man na isa sa amin na nais klaruhin eh bukas naman ako na makipag-usap. Pero sa ngayon, wala namang sinasabi na dapat kaming magkaroon ng executive session o caucus. Q: Kailan ang target? Poe: Kinakausap ko nga aking mga kasamahan na magpa-schedule na ng committee room para magkaroon na ng hearing. Sa ngayon, nakikipag-coordinate pa kami sa Senate Secretariat. Q: 'Yung House habang wala pa silang balak na ikalendaryo ito, bakit niyo naisipan dito sa Senate na umpisahan na. Though to be clear, this is not about franchise yet di'ba, issues lang ito about ABS. Poe: Actually, alam mo nagpalit na ang isip ko. Sa tingin ko, diringgin na natin about prangkisa. Alam mo bakit? Hindi lamang mga isyu dahil ang mga isyu na 'yan kasama sa oversight kung kinakailangan ba or meron bang dahilan bakit irenew o huwag irenew ang franchise. Makatwiran ba na irenew ang franchise, makatwiran ba na huwag irenew ang franchise. Papaano mo malalaman 'yun kung walang pagdinig. Ngayon, ang franchise kasi o ang prangkisa, ay parang local bill. Ito ay dapat nagmumula sa Mababang Kapulungan o sa Kongreso pero alam naman natin na sa ganitong bagay, lalung-lalo na kapag ito ay kailangan nang maipasa, katulad ng budget, katulad ng buwis o taxes, simultaneous naman ang pagdinig sa House at sa Senado. Kahit na wala pang nata-transmit na bill dito ang Kongreso, naghe-hearing na tayo dito para sa TRAIN, naalala ninyo. Basta lamang hindi pa magsusumite ang aming committee ng isang committe report hangga't hindi pa namin natatanggap 'yung galing sa Kongreso na version nila ng bill. Q: Have you talked to your counterparts in the House na you will do this baka kasi isipin nila na stepping on naman, na nauuna kayo sa kanila? Poe: Hindi naman, mga kaibigan naman natin sila sa Kongreso. Unofficially, meron naman tayong nakakausap na miyembro ng Kongreso ukol dito at sinabi ko naman sa kanila na hindi naman ito paglabag rin ng kanilang kapangyarihan sapagkat nangyari na ito ilang beses na nagkaroon ng hearing ang Senado na hindi pa naman nata-transmit galing sa House, katulad nga ng GAA, at saka pagdating na rin sa TRAIN at ngayon, wala pa namang, marami pa tayong pinag-aaralan na batas kahit local bills ay nauuna na rin dito sa Senado. Q: Should this prompt the House to act on several bills filed? Poe: It is our hope that they will act on it already because as we know, the franchise of ABS-CBN will end this March. However, it's the prerogative of the House, whether or not, they will hear it. But in the case of the Senate, I think we should be able to exercise our mandate, otherwise we are not fulfilling our responsibility. Malinaw naman 'yun. Q: What happens once you finish your hearing here in the Senate and the House hasn't finished it? Wala rin, tengga pa rin? Poe: Wala ring mangyayari, 'yun ang totoo. 'Yun ang mapait na katotohanan. Pero ito naman ang nangyayari sa mga pagdinig. Unang-una, nabubusisi natin ang kwalipikasyon ng isang nag-aapply ng prangkisa. Eh 'di malalaman ng ating mga kababayan dahil bukas ang pagdinig sa Kongreso, sa Senado, bukas ang pagdinig. So kung hindi man maipasa 'yan sa Mababang Kapulungan, at least dito sa Senado, naisiwalat namin ang aming pag-unawa dito sa isyu na ito at maintindihan din ng ating mga kababayan. Kasi, alam ko maraming prayoridad ang nais nating maipasa sa Kongreso man o sa Senado pero pwede naman sigurong gawan talaga ng pagkakataon kung ginugusto na madinig ito. So dito sa amin, 'yung aking mga kasamahan, marami talaga gustong maliwanagan ang isyu at kaka-file lamang ni Senator Drilon din ng bill para ma-renew ang franchise. So, eh 'di pagkaisahin na natin dahil meron na rin na-file si Senator Recto. Q: With the limited time, can we still go beyond to conduct hearings? Poe: Alam mo kasi pagdating na ng recess halos tapos na rin kasi ang kanilang prangkisa dahil kung hindi ako nagkakamali hanggang March 13 ba tayo dito, March 12, 'yun ang Miyerkules. Kung mamadaliin natin dito pero wala rin naman counterpart sa Kongreso, hindi rin ako makakapagsubmit ng committee report. Pero di'ba ang talagang pakay dito ay ito: Higit sa prangkisa ng ABS-CBN, ang ating ipinaglalaban dito ay ang awtoridad at mandato ng lehislatura, ng legislative branch. We should be able to exercise our authority and that mandate. Kasi bakit pa tayo hinalal ng ating mga kababayan kung hindi rin natin gagawin ang ating mga responsibilidad? At para sabihin na ang bagay na ito ay hindi mahalaga, mahalaga ito sapagkat lahat naman ng media, hindi lamang ABS-CBN, lahat naman ng media ay importante para bantayan ang mga nangyayari sa ating lipunan. Kaya hindi natin winawalang bahala ito at isinasantabi. So ABS-CBN man 'yan o ibang media company, kailangan magkaroon ng pagdinig at sana bago matapos ang prangkisa. Q: May concern po si Sen. Lacson na baka kapag nag-conduct ng committee hearing baka 'yung ibang resource persons, hindi sila makasagot dahil baka i-contempt ng Korte dahil ang focus ng investigation, 'yun mismo ang substance ng quo warranto petition? Poe: Hindi naman siguro sa ganun kasi unang-una, nasa Konstitusyon natin, Article 12 Section 11 na nakalagay na ang pagbibigay talaga ng prangkisa ay mandato ng Kongreso, ng Senado, ng legislative branch. Pangalawa, 'yan ay nasa rules din ng Senate na ang franchise ay karapatan ng Senado, ng Public Service pagkagaling dito sa Kongreso. At pangatlo, mismo ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN ay nakasaad doon na kung anuman ang amyenda na kailangan ay dapat Kongreso, Senado, ibig sabihin din, angy may kapangyarihan dito. Ngayon, papaano natin matatalakay 'yan kung hindi naman natin didinigin dito? Pagdating naman dito sa sub judice, tatlong kaso na ang nagpatunay na may karapatan ang Senado dito. Unang-una, 'yung sinasabi na kaso ng Sabio vs. Gordon; tapos meron din isa na Romero vs. Estrada at 'yung pangatlo Divinagracia vs. Consolidated Broadcasting Industries, lahat 'yan sinasabi na 'The legislative branch is not precluded from conducting a hearing even if there are judicial proceedings.' Di'ba malinaw naman 'yun. Tapos pagdating naman sa Macalintal vs. Comelec, sinabi din dun sa kaso na 'yun na may oversight function talaga ang Senado o ang Kongreso. Kasi papaano mo ieexercise, how would you be able to have or how will you able to do your oversight function if you do not conduct hearings, if you do not invite resource persons? Ngayon kapag sinabi papaano na resource persons, baka sila ang walang immunity. Siguro common sense naman 'yun kung mga senador na nagtatanong may immunity, at sinabi doon sa mga resource persons, sagutin ninyo. Kasalanan ba nila 'yun? Ilang beses na nangyari 'yan dito na sabay ang hearing ng Senado sa judicial proceedings, hindi naman nakulong ang mga resource persons. Merong mga nagsasampa ng kaso, hindi naman pinipigilan na magsampa ng kaso laban sa mga resource persons pero, maybe we should cite meron na bang nakulong na resource person dahil nagsalita dito sa Senado habang nagkakaroon ng judicial proceedings; parang wala pa naman akong nalalaman. Kung meron man, marami rin naman akong nalalaman na nagsalita na, na hindi naman nakulong. At alam mo kung anuman ang sasabihin ng Korte Suprema, pagkatapos magkaroon ng isang pagdinig, ginagalang natin dito bilang kapantay natin, di'ba. So sila rin naman siguro maraming beses na nilang naibigay ang kanilang opinyon na kinikilala rin nila ang equal branch of government, ang legislative branch. Q: Kailangan ba magkaroon in writing na magsasabi na buhay pa kayo hanggang sa ganitong period? Poe: Traditionally kasi, as I mentioned before, giving a provisional permit to operate is just a courtesy or practice, or a tradition done by Congress or the NTC. This has been done many times with the CBCP, I believe with Smart, Globe, if I'm not mistaken. Lahat naman sila, nag-lapse na ang kanilang franchise habang may naka-file pa na bill sa Kongreso kaya inextend ng NTC or NTC was silent about it, hindi naman sila pinatigil ng operation. But because this has reached a level of discussion, there are certain controversies involved here, I think, that it would be prudent for us, particularly Congress to put in writing, exactly the request to extend the validity of the license to operate while their franchise is still pending in Congress. It's been done before, so I'd like to know, if this will not be granted in this case, what the reasons will be. Why grant it to other franchises when the franchises haven't been approve, they were given provisional permit to operate, why not do the same in this case. Please spell out the reasons, if it will not be granted. Q: Congress or Senate ang susulat sa NTC? Poe: I think in this case, it has to be Congress because as it is, they have to start the hearings traditionally. We can't really pass any bills when it comes to local bills or franchise bills if it does not emanate from Congress. However, it does not prevent the Senate to hear the issue simultaneously. Q: What is the danger without this provisional permit or license po in writing? Poe: Because it's not actually written in any implementing rules and regulations or in any particular agreement, NTC can just decide otherwise and say, 'Well, we are not going to extend it.' And that maybe, that will be very problematic because when your franchise is cancelled, my understanding is, particularly for media, you can't broadcast anything anymore with that frequency. So anong ibig sabihin niyan, blackout. Sa March 30, 11,000 people will have to walk out from their jobs. Does it mean that at the end of March, without the provisional permit and the NTC just says, 'No, sorry but the license is revoked because Congress failed to act on it that they won't be able to broadcast anything.' Hindi ko naman sinasabi na ABS-CBN is the primary source of news, hindi naman. It won't necessary mean that we won't know what is happening in the country. It doesn't mean that freedom of expression is absolutely removed, but it can also send a message that somehow, in certain cases, other media outlets might be a little bit worried about their own situation because without going into details of the complaint of the quo warranto, because that is the subject of the hearing, whatever allegations they have on ABS-CBN, most definitely, will affect other franchises as well. So if ABS-CBN is found to have violated the franchise, other media franchises who have the same situation will also be called for violating franchises, meaning it can also be cancelled. Q: Is there a hidden message of the quo warranto case, sending to other media outlets? Poe: Ayokong pangunahan kung ano'ng mensahe kasi karapatan yan ng OSG kung gusto niyang mag-file pero para sa akin sinisiguro ko lang na Senado ay nandyan pa rin para maging patas na batayan. Q: Ma'am doon sa hearing ninyo will you be seeking the opinion of the President since he's one of the complainants and he's been very vocal sa mga sinasabi nyang violations ng ABS, will you inviting him also? Poe: I don't think it's necessary. I think the president has his representatives to speak on his behalf. If Congress is very busy to tackle this bill I'm sure the President also has other responsibility to attend to at this point. I heard his going around the country which is good to allay the fears of our countrymen regarding NCOVID19, but I hope that whoever his representatives will be, if he decides to send one, will be able to articulate what the concerns are. And not just from the president, but others, 'yung mga ibang may katwiran na laban sa pag-renew ng prangkisa ng ABS CBN ay bibigyan natin ng pagkakataon na magsalita. Q. Ma'am you mentioned about the precedent involving those operating beyond the expiry date, don't you think this ABS-CBN is not similarly situated with others considering na ang kalaban nila is presidente? They're in a most difficult situation. Poe: Ganito na lang. Let's just put it this way, other franchises have been renewed without much discussion, and here you are all very interested in this particular franchise, so that should answer the question. Q. Your committee has to do this only because the people in the House have not done their job as quickly as they should... Poe: Of course, we respect Congress and their mandate to hear local bills including franchises and that should emanate from them, that's why I respectfully delayed the hearings here in the Senate to give way to that and hoping, like many of you, that they would already calendared it. But since I think it's reasonable for us to be worried at this point because the end of the franchise is already the end of March and we only have until the 12, I believe of March, to really have a hearing where most senators will be present or will be able to attend. That's why pagbibigay galang sa Kongreso na hindi naman tayo agad-agad na nag-hearing pero siguro naman at hinihiling ko rin ang kanilang pag-unawa na trabaho rin namin ito sa Public Services sa Senado kung ano-ano ngang mga isyu ang hini-hear natin dito 'di ba? Pagdating sa, mamaya may sponsorhip ako dito sa motorcycles taxis, hindi lamang 'yan pati pagdating na rin sa pagkakaroon ng kung ano-anong mga issues tungkol sa ating lipunan, pagdating sa tubig. 'Di ba? So bakit hindi natin tatalakayin ito, ito naman ay mahalaga rin sa ating lahat. Q: Ma'am sino po yung kinokonsider nyo na ipatawag sa hearing, kasama ba si Solgen Calida? Poe: Maganda sana kung makaka-attend siya at bibigyan din namin siya ng imbitasyon. Ngayon kung siya ba'y makakadalo, malalaman natin, kung sasaguting ba n'ya 'yung mga tanong, hindi rin natin alam 'yon hanggang pagdating sa pagdinig. Q: Ma'am since ang NTC is under the executive branch, are you really optimistic that the agency will extend that same courtesy it gave to other franchise holders na paso na 'yung prangkisa? Poe: I would like to remain hopeful that the agency under the executive branch will remain fair, and that executive itself will allow the free discussion of this particular issue, as well as give the same opportunity as was given others to be able to continue operation until the franchise issue is resolved. Q: Ma'am ano 'yung assurance ng continuous operation ng ABS kapag naisyuhan ng provisional authority kasi sinasabi ni Sen. Drilon anytime pwede 'yan i-withdraw ng NTC kahit mag-issue ng provisional authority? Poe: Totoo, pwede talaga. Q: Walang assurance? Poe: Walang assurance pero uulitin ko, nangyari na ito ilang beses noon. Binigyan nila ng provisional permit to operate ang mga prangkisa na dinidinig pa sa Kongreso, so kung hindi nila ito ibibigay sa kaso na ito, dapat idetalye nila bakit di'ba. Kapag sinabi nila na kasi mas malubha ang mga violations nito, kung iisa isahin natin hindi 'yan sa degree ng pagiging malubha, ikaw ba'y nag-violate o hindi. At masasabi nating walang perpekto, at uulitin ko, walang perpektong prangkisa. Lahat naman ay merong pagkukulang so timbangin nating mabuti. Q: Ma'am 'yung sinasabi na parang nag-violate ba talaga ang ABS-CBN, hindi naman kailangan na closure agad 'yung iimpose na sanction sa ABS, parang ganun po? Poe: Kasi doon sa mga prangkisa na nada-draft naming, malinaw na malinaw doon na may multa, o merong suspension pero 'yung para sabihin na pugutan na ng operasyon, parang napakalubha naman noon. Pero hindi ko sinasabi na sa pagkakataon ng ABS ay sigurado na ang kanilang prangkisa kapag na-determine na natin lahat ng diumano'y pagkukulang, kaya nga kinakailangan nga ng pagdinig para sabihin na patas tayo di'ba. Kasi kung walang pagdinig, papaano natin malalaman ang mga isyu ukol dito. Q: Ma'am by experience, ano 'yung mabibigat na violation na nakita niyo before sa mga previous franchises na inimbestigahan ninyo. Poe: Sabihin na lang nating ganito, pagdating sa telco, di'ba lahat tayo gusto natin na mabilis ang internet natin, maganda ang service natin; eh dalawa lang ang nagpo-provide ng ating telecommunication service so ang administrasyon na ito sinabi kailangang ng third telco player or more telco players, so ipinasok dito iyong Mislatel pero 'yung Mislatel na 'yan, binili nila ang prangkisa nila sa isang existing franchise pero 'nung inimbestigahan namin 'yung existing franchise na 'yun, marami rin silang violations; at ang isa doon ay meron na silang prangkisa pero hindi nila kaagad agad ginamit ang kanilang prangkisa within the three years, I believe, na mandated that you should be in operation within three years and you should offer, they should have a public offering of the stocks within a certain number of period. Lahat 'yun parang na-violate but because of the urgency of the situation, the House or yung Kongreso, pinayagan nila na ma-transmit dito. In short, in spite of the violations, nakarating pa rin dito ang prangkisa na 'yun, 'yung bill na 'yun so dininig natin kasi galing sa House, they approved it. So dito, we have to look at other issues moving forward pero kung talagang ayaw, kung talagang sabihin mong merong pagkukulang, mabigat na pagkukulang 'yun. Q: Should you get to proceed with hearing the ABS-CBN franchise, will that pressure the House counterpart to act on the pending bills? Poe: May intention is not to pressure them to do anything that is against their will because that's their right. On the other hand, as a lawmaker and as a citizen, we expect our representatives to act on our behalf in a timely manner. Q: Have you consulted SP Sotto about this, your new decision to hear the franchise kasi last week your decision was really to evaluate, to check if the network really violated the franchise but this time it's hearing the franchise itself? Poe: Of course, I will give due respect to the Senate President, his opinion matters to me and to my colleagues. On the other hand, my colleagues as well as the Senate President has proven in the past that they respect the authority of the committee chairman to determine which issues will be heard. Q: Ma'am granting that there were violations committed by ABS-CBN, do you think that the non-renewal of the franchise if ever, is it a drastic measure? Poe: I will not speak on the merits first of the allegations against ABS or pass judgment. I'm just saying that generally cancelling a franchise without sufficient hearings is not fair. I think that we should continue with the hearings to really be able to determine if there was indeed a violation and it merits a cancellation. Q: 'Yung bagong decision niyo na i-hear na mismo ang franchise, is it because nagwo-worry na rin kayo na baka hindi na umabot sa March 30? Poe: Hindi naman kasi meron ng bagong finile kanina di'ba tapos nasabi ko naman sa inyo na meron ng mga pagkakataon katulad ng General Appropriations Act, 'yung budget; or 'yung TRAIN dahil prayoridad ito ng ating administrasyon na isinabay ang hearing para nga, malay mo di'ba, libre naman mangarap, matapos agad ng Kongreso. Kasi nakikita naman natin kapag meron silang gustong ipasa, nagagawa naman nila kaagad agad. Eh kung biglang bulagain tayo, 'O ito na 'yung bill' tapos walang pagdinig dito tapos March 12 na, biglang kasalanan pa ng Senado na hindi kami nag-hearing. Q: So Ma'am when do you intend to hold the hearing? Poe: Kukuha pa kami ng venue dahil sa ngayon madaming naghe-hearing dito, kung pwede sa hallway kahit na kailan pero hindi. Q: Si Senate Minority Leader has filed a joint resolution for both chambers of Congress to extend the life of the ABS-CBN franchise until the end of 2022, how will this affect 'yung magiging proceedings ng committee? Poe: I think that it will actually bring it to a better level of discussion because aside from just discussing the possible violations committed, we will also see the track record of service for them to be able to merit the privilege of having a franchise because with the extension bill, because before you renew a franchise you'll see, number one, do they have the capability to provide the service that they promised to provide; number two, aside from the capability, do they have the track record that proves that they have the capability to do it; and then number three, that we will be able to hear, if any violations are enough to overturn the renewal of the franchise. Q: Ma'am once ma-approve ang joint resolution filed by Sen. Franklin Drilon, assurance na 'yun na continuous operation ng ABS-CBN hanggang 2040? Poe: Hindi ko alam kasi resolution 'yan eh. Hindi naman 'yan mismo ang franchise, I have to go into the legality of that. Q: Extending the validity of the franchise. Poe: So kung extending the validity, hindi lang resolution, so 'yung bill mismo niya. Kailangan din ng concurrence, obviously ng House di'ba. Actually, ang nangyayari dito sa kay Sen. Drilon, fina-file lang niya 'yung counterpart naming dito sa Senate pero again, it has to emanate again from the House and then we have to jointly approve on it. Q: Sino 'yung aside from the executives of the corporation, sino pa 'yung likely to be invited during the hearing? Poe: Pwede bang ibigay ko na lang sa inyo ang listahan bago 'yung hearing kasi ayoko rin na kulang kulang, ayokong matakot 'yung iba o kaya biglang makahanap ng dahilan. Ibigay na lang natin kapag malapit na ang pagdinig. Q: Ma'am clarification lang, you can hear but you cannot release a committee report, tama ba? Poe: Yes. Q: Ma'am ina-assure naman natin ang public na if ever you'll find violations ng ABS-CBN, their attention will be called and they'll have to correct it. Poe: Of course. Q: Hindi naman sila maka-influence kasi giant network sila? Poe: Kasi marami 'yan di'ba, kapag may pinapatawag rin tayo dito sa Senado na nag-violate ng franchise nila, ayusin ninyo 'yan o magbayad muna kayo ng multa o kausapin niyo 'yung department ukol diyan. So, anyway, basta ayoko kasi baka kung ano pa masabi ko rito. Q: Pero nasabi niyo wala pa kayo sa listahan napagmulta? Poe: Alam mo hahanapin ko, kasi mahaba na ang history ng public services eh. Dito sa amin 'nung nirepaso namin ang franchise ng GMA 7, tinaasan naming ang multa ng violation pero hindi pa naman ako, hindi ko pa napag-aalaman kung meron ng direct violations na nagbayad ng mga multa, kailangan kong i-check 'yun. Q: Ma'am, on another issue, there are some moves by the Senate President and some of your colleagues to file before the Supreme Court on the VFA, particularly on whether or not the Senate should be sought for permission if anything is to be abrogated, do you support it? Poe: I support is because the Supreme Court is a co-equal branch of the government and it's a necessary part of the checks and balances to be able to clarify the issue once and for all because the law is silent on abrogation. It only says that the Senate has to be able to concur on that but it didn't say that to get out of a particular treaty, you need the concurrence of the Senate but it doesn't say either that the Senate is not needed kaya once and for all, not just for the VFA, I think it would be good to have the opinion of the Supreme Court. Please check against delivery.