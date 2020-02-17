Dispatch from Crame No. 719:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's statement on the Special Treatment of PNP officers in the Drug List

2/17/2020

After the so-called "ninja" cops, now the celebrity cops. They are the police officers the PNP has generously gifted with a graceful exit through optional retirement as a way of glossing over their involvement in illegal drugs.

Ano ito fan club? Nasaan ang pananagutan sa batas? Hindi nireregaluhan ng magarbong retirement plan ang taong-gobyerno na nagkasala sa batas at uniporme, kundi pinananagot sa husgado.

Bakit kapag pobre ang naligaw ang landas dahil sa droga pinapatumba agad? Pero kapag pulis o opisyal ng gobyerno ang kumikita sa droga ay ginagawaran pa ng maagang retirement. Tanggalin sa serbisyo at sampahan ng kaso, hindi pinagreretiro na para bang walang nangyari at walang buhay at komunidad na sinisira ang mga protektor ng droga.

This is not a simple case of setting an example for the police force. This is a serious case of coddling illegal drug activity, and the law must hold those involved to account.

Naging talamak ang droga dahil sa mga ganitong mapagsamantala at ulupong na gawain sa gobyerno. Sa halip na isuot ng may dangal ang uniporme, ginagamit pa ang tsapa para maging protektor ng sindikato. Ito ang sumisira sa imahe ng kapulisan at sa moral ng mga pulis na tapat sa serbisyo. Kung tutuusin, dapat unang lansagin ang droga sa hanay ng gobyerno. ###

(Access the handwritten version of Dispatch from Crame No. 719, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._719)