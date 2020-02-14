Press Release

February 14, 2020 On the Philippines' Travel Ban to Taiwan More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/02/14/on-the-philippines-travel-ban-to-taiwan/ Just like the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, the Philippine government's travel ban to Taiwan is a policy decision implemented by the executive department which may not necessarily be correct, health-wise and politically. Politically, it seems that the China lobby has become a very powerful force under this administration. Only time will tell if this major shift in the country's foreign policy will benefit our people in the medium and long term - even as in the immediate term, the travel ban may already have potentially dire consequences for our Filipino workers there. We elected a President who does not appear to give much importance to counsels and consultations with sectors that could very well help him arrive at well-informed decisions. While I do not question his sincerity in trying to solve the problems besetting our country since the time the millennials of the world were not even born, I still hope he can leave his own legacy worth remembering. Having said that, I continue to support his leadership but I will not stop calling him out on major decisions which I don't think serve the best interest of our country and people.