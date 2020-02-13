POE: USE OF MOTORCYCLES AS PUVS GETS JOINT PANEL'S APPROVAL

The Senate committees on public services and local government have released the report allowing the use of motorcycle taxis to transport passengers all over the country.

Signed by 16 senators, Committee Report No. 46 of Senate Bill No. 1341 or The Motorcycles-for-Hire Act now classifies motorcycles-for-hire as among the public utility vehicles regulated by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

"We are inching closer to having a law that will make motorcycle taxis a part of our public transportation system," Poe, head of the public services panel, said.

Aside from Poe, the other authors of the bill are Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. and Sen. Francis Tolentino.

The bill defines motorcycles-for-hire as any two-wheeled motor vehicle registered with the Land Transportation Office, which transports passengers and goods on a for-hire basis, and which may utilize online ride hailing or pre-arranged transportation platforms.

The motorcycle shall weigh less than 1,000 kilograms, can travel faster than 50 kilometers per hour, has a minimum engine displacement of 125 cubic centimeters, and a backbone-type built.

Along with the vehicle registration, the motorcycles for hire shall secure a certificate of public convenience or a special permit issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The motorcycle taxis fall under a classification of public utility automobiles along with public utility trucks, taxis and auto-calesas, garage automobiles, hire trucks and trucks owned by contractor and customs brokers and customs agents.

The bill seeks to amend a provision of Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

"We will continue looking for ways and means to improve the people's mobility and assure their safety," Poe said.