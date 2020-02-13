Press Release

February 13, 2020 AMBUSH INTERVIEW

PISA | ABS-CBN Franchise | VFA PISA Q: Ano po ang naging agreement tungkol sa PISA? SEN WIN: Good news. Nag-umpisa ng mag reporma na pwede nating gawin para tumaas ang grades natin sa PISA. Ang importante rito ay ang performance ng ating mga estudyante. Mahalaga na tumatalino sila at gumagaling. First, ang curriculum reform. Nakita natin na ang curriculum natin ay napaka-congested. Ang tinuturo sa bata on the average ay 300 competencies. There are only 200 school days. Ibig sabihin, isang competency per day, sobra-sobra pa. Para sa mga bata, mahirap yun dahil iaabsorb nIya. Isa sa mga reporma na ginagawa ng DepEd ngayon at sang-ayon tayo, i-decongest ang curriculum at ayusin pa ang curriculum natin sa pagtuturo sa bata at ang bata mas maganda ang kanyang pag-aaral. Q: Ano po ang recommendation nIyo kung magtitake tayo ng PISA next year? SEN WIN: Dahil nag-uumpisa pa lang ang mga reporma na dapat nating gawin, umpisa doon ang curriculum reform at teachers' training, it will take time. Yung first implementation ng enhanced curriculum, this coming June pa lang. So hindi sapat ang oras dahil ang next PISA ay March of next year. It will take time para matuto ang bata at ma-absorb niya ang bagong curriculum kaya ang recommendation ko ay huwag munang kumuha ng PISA next year para magbigay tayo ng mas mahabang oras para maayos ang curriculum at ma-implement ng tama ang mga reform. Q: Ganun din po ba ang gusto ng DepEd Sir? SEN WIN: Pinag-uusapan nila ngayon yan. In fact, ang DepEd management ay nagkakaroon ngayon ng pag-uusapa tungkol sa kung kukuha pa tayo ng PISA o hindi. One PISA exam is one million dollars o P50 million kaya hindi mura ang PISA. Kung kaya't kung hindi tayo gumawa ng reporma, siguradong ang resulta ng PISA next year ay pareho lang sa nakita natin last year. Q: Probably, yung one million dollars ang gagamitin dun sa exam, pwede nating i-enhance--? SEN WIN: Pwede muna natin ngayon tipirin ang one million dollars at gamitin ssa research at sa iba pang bagay na dapat nating ayusin. Hindi naman kailangang nine years dahil alam na natin ang mga dapat gawin, mabilis nating ginagawa yan at suportada naman ang Senado pagdating sa budget. Nagtataas tayo ng budget every year. Pag-aralan muna natin ang 2021 PISA at sa next PISA na ang kunin natin, after three years so 2024. Q: 2024 tayo advisable na kumuha? SEN WIN: Yes. Q: Bago sumalang ulit sa PISA, may evaluation muna sa capacity ng students? SEN WIN: Correct. On-going concern to so ibig sabihin, pag-implement natin ng mga reporma, ititesting natin ang reporma, test natin kung effective ba ang reporma. Meron tayong national achievement test every year. Kung ang mga repormang ito ay effective, kung ito ay nararamdaman natin sa ating mga eskwelahan, makikita natin na mataas rin ang ating national achievement test. Makikita natin, ang PISA at NAT, hindi nagkakaiba yan eh. Almost pareho ang kanilang lebel kaya matitesting natin kung effective ang reporma kung mataas ang NAT natin sa Grade 6 at Grade 10. Q: Yung French resource person kanina, may mga sinasabi siya na dapat i-improve, etc. so ang concern din ng teacher kanina is kulang ang oras. Tsaka syempre, di ba dapat bigyan din ng additional incentive ang mga teachers? SEN WIN: Actually, tugma ang sinabi ng OECD, ng French expert doon sa sinasabi ni Mrs. Herrera na ang isang guro, hindi lang nagtuturo, maraming assignments na binibigay. Kanina, ang example ni Mrs. Herrera ay deworming. This is outside of teaching kaya ang kanilang oras imbes na ibigay sa pagtutok sa bata at makipag-usap sa parents, napupunta ito sa other activities ang trainings. So ito ay inaayos ngayon ng DepEd para makapagbigay pa ng mas maraming oras sa guro na makipag-usap sa bata, tingnan kung anong problema ng bata at makipag-usap sa parents para matulungan ng parents ang mga teachers natin. Q: Pero you acknowledge na talagang overworked at over extended ang binibigay sa ating mga teacher? SEN WIN: Definitely, dahil kahit na merong DepEd memo na limited lang ang kanilang oras sa pagtuturo pero maraming activities na binibigay. So isa ito sa mahahalagang aspeto na ang pagtuturo ay hindi lang na ipapa-memorize mo sa bata. Dapat siguraduhin mo na naiintindihan niya at nagagamit nya. Kanina ay lumabas sa French expert na magaling tayo sa memorization, walang problema doon. Ang problema natin ay kung papaano natin gagamitin ang natutunan natin. Yung application ang nagiging problema. Dun tayo bumabagsak. ABS-CBN Franchise Q: Si Senator Poe, nag-file siya ng resolution para magkaroon na ng investigation as oversight committee yung Committee on Public Services sa ABS-CBN na parang alleged violation sa Appropriations Act. SEN WIN: Para sa akin, ang media outfits such as ABS, kailangan yan ng franchise at ito ay parte ng check and balance role ng ating sistema. Ang pagbibigay ng impormasyon ng media sa publiko ay sobrang mahalaga yan kaya kailangan rin ng check ng balance. Dito pumapasok ang papel ng kongreso sa pagbibigay ng franchise. Mahalagang mapag-usapan natin kung itong allegations against ABS ay may basehan. This is through an oversight function of the Senate. Assuming, pagdating dito ng franchise ng ABS, ganun din. Pag-uusapan rin namin ang performance ng ABS, kung ano ang pagkukulang ng ABS at kung merong tumututol, ano ang kanilang allegations? This is a good venue para Makita natin kung may katotohanan talaga ang kanilang allegations. Iba ang takbo sa kongreso dahil independent body yan, co-equal ng Senado at dapat nga itong oversight, mag-umpisa sa kanila eh. Ito ang magiging basehan nila sa pag-approve at ita-transmit sa Senado. Q: Sinasabi ni Senator Ping na baka ma-violate ang sub judice rule dahil babangga sya sa...basically kasi, yung allegations ng violation laman ng COA report. SEN WIN: Not necessarily. That's part of our oversight function dahil yung pagbibigay ng franchise, may basehan yan. Tinitinginan din kung meron kang nilalabag sa franchise. Kung meron kang nilabag, it goes without saying na pwedeng i-revoke ang franchise mo o hindi i-extend ang franchise mo dahil may obligation ka sa franchise eh. Yung mga in-allege ng SolGen, parte doon ay violation ng mga franchise. It's an oversight function ng Senado. Ibig sabihin, iimbitahan doon ang mga tumututol at ang mga nag-aallege at ang ABS para magbigay linaw sa allegations so it will be a neutral ground to discover and analyze whether the allegations are true or not. This is a venue para mapag-usapan. Q: This is different from the hearing of franchise renewal? SEN WIN: Correct. Dahil itong gagawing oversight hearing, hindi ibig sabihin maa-approve ang franchise dahil manggagaling pa yan sa Kongreso eh. Kung anuman ang lumabas sa oversight, doesn't mean maa-approve ang franchise. In this particular case, ang franchise ay mag-uumpisa yan sa Kongreso at aakyat sa Senado. Q: Ano ang magiging end-point Sir? SEN WIN: Ang kalalabasan niyan ay the committee report may contain recommendation to remain or revoke the franchise, recommendation to amend the franchise. Q: In other words, it will help somehow in the franchise? SEN WIN: It will be a venue to clear things up. Q: Sir, walang conflict kasi same committee ang tatalakay? SEN WIN: Wala namang conflict. Ang Kongreso pwede silang magpatawag ng hearing, kami pwede rin magkaroon ng sariling hearing. Not necessarily we will agree, it will have different views but ang Committee on Public Services, magiging very detailed at sisiguraduhing ang lahat ng kanilang allegations ay may ebidensya. Q: When you say amend the franchise, what do you mean by that? SEN WIN: It can be the franchise for mass media. For example, radio, TV so it can be a recommendation for the general amendment. Ang importante roon, ano ba ang nakita nating violation? How do we correct the violation? How do we prevent that in the future and is this violation can be grounds to revoke the franchise or not to renew the franchise? This is a check and balance process, hindi lang naman ang ABS ang nagpapa-renew ng mass media franchise, madaming radio stations ang nagpapa-renew and this is the check and balance power ng Kongreso. Q: Pwede ba humarap si President kasi vocal sya na meron naman talaga syang reklamo sa ABS? SEN WIN: Anyone. As a general rule, anyone can participate. Q: Should the Senate invite the President? With courtesy of course. SEN WIN: As a general rule, the committee can invite anyone. Q: Is it advisable? SEN WIN: The committee can request from the President his opinion regarding this oversight hearing. As a rule, anyone who can help shed light in the allegation and can substantiate the allegations, pwedeng imbitahin. It can be through a letter, through a council. Nakita naman natin in the past that President and Secretaries can be represented by their councils. Q: Pero the Senate can invite him? SEN WIN: The Senate can invite kung gugustuhin ng committee. Q: Sa resolution ni Sen. Poe, involves existing franchise ng ABS ang reso niya, kung compliant sila sa--? SEN WIN: Hindi usurpation, trabaho ng Senado yan. In fact, it can have a hearing outside the congressional hearing. Pwedeng sabay. Pwedeng iba rin ang kanilang resulta. Ang mangyayari diyan, the Committee on Franchises can have their own hearing. Kami, pwede kaming magsariling hearing dito pero hindi ibig sabihin, the Senate will approve the franchise. In fact, the Congress can use the oversight hearing to use as a basis for them to approve or not approve. Q: May jurisprudence na yata ang SC na in aid of legislation, you are free to--? SEN WIN: Yes, in aid of legislation. This is a legislative measure. A franchise is a law and we are exercising our legislative powers. Q: Do you still see an appropriate time? SEN WIN: Actually, kung gugustuhin, kaya. Kung matatandaan niyo ang pag-increase ng sahod ng ating mga kapulisan at sundalo, that was done in one week. We also have to remember that kahit na i-approve yan ng Senado, the President has veto powers. So for example, i-approve ng Senado at House, the President has veto powers. Q: Paanong posibleng one week? SEN WIN: Masikip talaga. But in theory, kakayanin. Assuming, walang magtatanong. Q: Kailan matatapos, di ba March 31 dapat ang kanilang franchise? May nagsasabing hanggang 2022? SEN WIN: In my opinion, based on my analysis, kapag end ng franchise, wala ka nang legal basis to operate. Kasi the franchise gives you the legal basis to operate. In fact, ang kanilang permit, manggagaling yan sa franchise. In other words, kung wala kang legal basis to operate, hindi ka pwedeng mag-operate. Q: Yung provisional authority Sir, is that allowed? SEN WIN: Yung provisional authority, dapat meron yang basis. For example, kung matatandaan niyo sa Iloilo nagpalit ng utility, binigyan sila ng temporary permit to operate dahil nagtatransition siya sa bagong utility. Ibig sabihin, hindi ka pwedeng biglaang magpalit. Dapat may transition period. That's the only time na nagbigay sila ng temporary permit. Q: In cases na mapaso ang prangkisa, tapos yung gagamitin mo is provisional authority from NPC, March 30 onwards, pwede yun? SEN WIN: Pwede yun. Pwede ang provisional authority in cases na merong transition. Dapat may basis. There must be a reason why you're given a provisional authority. Provisional lang yun eh. Hindi naman pwedeng provisional pero forever kang nag-ooperate. It has to be toward something. Q: Eh kung pending yung bill sa Congress? Pwede bang reason yun? SEN WIN: Hindi pa ako nakakita na ganun ang dahilan eh. Typically, the provisional authority is intended to transition to something. For example nga, para hindi maputol ang serbisyo, bibigyan ka muna ng provisional authority para ang next entity, maka-cooperate ng walang putol. That is the essence of a provisional authority. Pero ang importante roon ay may legal basis. Q: Pero sa tingin niyo, lumambot na ang stand ng Presidente kasi Presidential Spokesperson said na kaya lang naman nasabi ng Presidente yun because of his displeasure. Kung pababayaan yan, magkakaroon sila ng independence...sya pa yung nag-offer ng remedies na just in case na ma-veto, pwede namang ma-override. Second option is for the ABS to secure another franchise. SEN WIN: We don't know what the President is thinking. Ang magandang mangyari is to exercise the oversight para makita rin natin kung may violation in the franchise kasi trabaho ng Senado tignan kung may violation ang franchise kung may violation ang franchise ano yung next action? Pareho yan sa NGCP actually, the franchise concept of NGCP and ABS-CBN is exactly the same. Q: In the investigation the over sight should happen within? SEN WIN: It can happen soon, it can happen this week kung magpapatawag ang Committee on Public Services, pwede this week, pag na-file na yun pwedeng this week. Q: Sir, yung 11,000 na pwede mawawalan ng trabaho is that a ground, provisional, kasi you mentioned about transition? SEN WIN: The Committee on Public Services look at this at a holistic manner, kabuaan ang titignan natin, titignan natin ang aspeto, for example, pagbibigay ng impormasyon, aspeto ng pagibibgay ng entertainment dahil marami namang tao ang natutuwa sa entertainment. Value, the employment na ginegenerate. So para sa akin yung importante din tignan dito yung kabuaan na kabutihan na binibigay ng network dahil in my opinion, dahil sa sobrang tagal na rin ng history ng ABS-CBN, naging parte na ito ng kultura ng maraming manonood at naging parte na ito ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino kaya dapat tignan rin natin yung value na binibigay sa publiko pero kung meron man aligasyon sa pag violate ng franchise, titignan na rin natin to. Dapat ito yung check and balance na dapat ginagampanan ng Kongreso. Q: Pagdating ng franchise will you support the franchise of the ABS? SEN WIN: Nakita ko yung list of allegation but honestly I haven't really gone through the details of the allegations. Pag-aaralan muna natin ng kabuuan. Q: Philippine Depositary Receipt (PDR) would this amount to foreign? SEN WIN: The PDR hindi ownership, there is no ownership in the PDR parang ang ginawa nila, nag issue sila ng isang instrument para ma-enjoy mo yung kita ng isang kumpanya pero hindi ibig-sabihin na ikaw ang may-ari ng kumpanya. In my interpretation it's not a violation of ownership. From my knowledge of financial instruments, halimbawa, profitable ang isang company, isang foreigner gusto mag-enjoy ng profits niya, PDR ang ibibigay mo sa kanya pero hindi ibig sabihin ikaw may-ari ng kumpanya kasi wala kang share, it's a PDR, it's not a share, it's a depository receipts, it's an instrument to enjoy the financial benefit. Q: Companies are allowed to do that? SEN WIN: A lot of companies are doing that, GMA 7 is doing that, other media outlets are doing that-- Meralco is doing that, Meralco is a utility, punto ko lang it's a normal instrument. VFA Q: Sir sa VFA? SEN WIN: Two things about the VFA; number one, ang bansa natin ay resilient at marunong tayo mag-adopt, and I know we will adopt, ibig-sabihin, kahit wala na yung VFA, mag a-adjust tayo at mag a-adjust tayo sa situation kaya ng Kongreso ngayon at Senado handang magbigay ng mas malking pondo para sa ating Arm Forces para makabili tayo ng mas maraming gamit at bumili tayo ng mas modernong gamit. So we will survive and adopt but at the same time, pangalawa, this is a good opportunity to negotiate for a better VFA if in case gusto natin pumasok ulit sa VFA dahil talagang may provision doon na pabor lang sa Amerika at hindi pantay at siguro alam niyo na ito nangyari sa Subic, which is not fair dahil kung ang isang Pinoy may nangyari sa Amerika, kaagad yan kulong, wala tayong negotiation, ito [VFA] may negotiation and custody sa kanila which is not fair to our judicial system. Magandang oportunidad ito para magkaroon ng re-negotiation at makakuha tayo ng mas magandang provision para sa atin. Q: So yung Resolution na 305 na gusto ng ibang mga kasama niyo, magkaroon kayo ng assertion ng power, do you support it? Concurrence. SEN WIN: The review, I signed it, we need to review it. Yung assertion I support it as an institution. Q: pero yung plan to bring before the Supreme Court, you also support that? SEN WIN: There is no other way to test it eh, the only way to test it is to bring it to the Supreme Court, kahit na sabihin namin ganito, kung walang mag rurule, wala rin. Q: Valentine's na Sir sino daw ka-date niyo? SEN WIN: Syempre meron na kong date, nag-improve na tayo, nag-level up na tayo.