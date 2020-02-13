Press Release

February 13, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 718: Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Reported Inclusion of Police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido Duterte's Drug List Police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido now in Duterte's drug list? Ironically amazing! Espenido must know a lot to make him a target himself. Has he lost his usefulness? Or is he now a threat to his top boss because of what he (Espenido) knows? I'm certain that Espenido also knows a lot about the lies thrown at me, particularly my alleged links to Kerwin Espinosa. He knows that I'm not and was never a protector of the latter self-confessed drug lord; that I was never in the so-called "blue book" or "pink book", or whatever it is, of alleged Espinosa protectors or beneficiaries of his illegal drug trade; and that he and Espinosa both lied when they claimed otherwise in the course of the Senate hearings. If the Rappler news report about his inclusion in Duterte's drug list is true, who can now protect him? Let's see how this new mystery would unravel in the increasingly messy terrain we now have under an unstable leader. As I always say, this regime can never defeat or destroy the Truth.