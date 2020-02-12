Press Release

February 12, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF SEN. GRACE POE'S CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

on the appointment of Commodore Luzviminda Camacho Magandang hapon po. For the first time in the history of the Navy, and we certainly hope that this instance won't be the last, it has opened its doors to its first female Commodore. But this title we are bestowing upon her today pales in comparison with the rest of Camacho's achievements including being the first woman to command a Navy ship and the first female commander of Philippine peacekeepers deployed to the United Nations. Clearly, Commodore Camacho has paved the way in her field before we were even privileged to meet her. Hers is a story of pure grit. Ang kaniyang kwento ay hindi nalalayo sa karamihan ng mga babaeng tahimik ngunit masigasig na nagtatrabaho upang umangat sa kanya-kanyang larangan. Ang kanyang tagumpay ay tagumpay nating lahat. More than the grant of this title, this appointment signifies bigger and better things to come for the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Putting the right leaders at its helm is only the start of better capacitating our Navy in these uncertain times. I have no doubt that we are nearer to this goal with the appointment of Commodore Camacho. As Margaret Thatcher famously said, "If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman." The rise of female leaders in the AFP welcomes a new era of feminine values which will ultimately redound to the benefit of the nation. Ang tagumpay ng babae ay tagumpay ng buong bansa. Ikinagagalak ko pong i-endorso ang appointment ni Commodore Luzviminda Camacho. Maraming salamat po.