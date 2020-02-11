Press Release

February 11, 2020 Statement of Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on VFA termination Given our ongoing dispute in the West Philippine Sea, this move favors China and no longer comes as a surprise given how meek and subservient the Administration has been toward China in matters not only of sovereignty but even on matters of public health and safety, as in the coronavirus epidemic. The Administration cited the cancellation of the US visa of Senator dela Rosa and the supposed US interference in the country's human rights record as basis for terminating the VFA. If the Administration thinks such an act will prevent their accountability for the impunity and the blatant disregard of human rights in the murderous drug war then they are mistaken. Sooner or later those behind the mass murder of our citizens, mostly poor, will be brought to justice. In addition, we believe such a notice is only valid with the concurrence of the Senate. The Senate therefore must assert its constitutional role in concurring with such a termination before it can take effect.