Statement of LP President Sen. Francis Pangilinan on quo warranto vs ABS-CBN

Freedom-loving Filipinos should come together and resist authoritarianism: LP

Together with the Filipino people, the Liberal Party of the Philippines has been here before. In 1972, when the ousted dictator imposed martial law, he also arrested his critics and shut down major media outfits like ABS-CBN.

This confluence of events was obviously deliberate, aimed at slowly maiming the broadcast network: the President's incessant and open attacks, the absence of movement from the lower chamber to tackle the pending franchise renewal bills and recently, as if aiming for the kill, a quo warranto petition two months before the franchise of the network expires.

Stacking the government with his supporters, cracking down on the opposition, and silencing the media using all resources at his disposal are indications of the country's slide into authoritarianism.

Freedom-loving Filipinos should come together and resist authoritarianism in all its forms.

A nation cannot be governed by way of threats, insults, intimidation, and violence.