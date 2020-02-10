Press Release

Let the Supreme Court deal with the Solicitor General's quo warranto petition. That gives no reason why the House of Representatives should not report out and debate in plenary the application for legislative franchise filed by ABS-CBN and transmit the bill to the Senate for our immediate deliberation. As I have earlier mentioned, there is no jurisdiction issue here. Rather, it is about merits in the SolGen's allegations regarding an existing 25-year franchise that is expiring and over which the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction under the 1987 Constitution; and the merits of ABS-CBN's application for a legislative franchise that Congress has the sole power to grant or deny under the same Constitution.