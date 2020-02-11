Hontiveros calls for protection for workers, 'work from home' option amidst nCoV

After reports that the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019 n-CoV) has surpassed the global death toll of the 2003 SARS outbreak, Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday encouraged the private sector to ensure the protection of workers and to provide a 'work from home' option for its employees.

"Dapat ligtas ang lahat. Ito ang priority natin," Hontiveros urged. She expressed concern that the coronavirus has infected approximately 40,000 people and killed at least 910 people in the span of one month, while the 2003 SARS outbreak killed 774 people in the span of 8 months.

"Para sa mga empleyadong pwede namang 'work from home,' dapat may ganoong option," Hontiveros detailed. "Kung hindi naman kailangang mag-commute ang empleyado araw-araw, mas mapapangalagaan ang kalusugan nila kapag pwedeng magtrabaho sa bahay," she added.

The Senator also urged employers to provide necessary protective measures for their employees inside the workplace. "Dapat may access sa running water, sabon, alcohol, at hand sanitizer ang mga empleyado sa loob ng pagawaan," Hontiveros said.

"Lalung-lalo na sa mga empleyadong nasa frontline at nasa maraming tao, kailangang i-provide ng kumpanya ang mga mahahalagang gamit kagaya ng mask at alcohol," she furthered. "Kagaya ng mga salesladies, mga cashier at iba pang nasa service sector, dapat sagot na ng kumpanya ang pang-araw-araw na protective gear nila," she also said.

Hontiveros reiterated that precautions in terms of maintaining proper hygiene and frequent handwashing must be observed.