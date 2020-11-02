Press Release

February 11, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 716:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Conspiracy to Commit Sedition case vs. Trillanes, et. al. 2/11/20 The indictment of Sen. Sonny Trillanes and nine others, including two priests, for Conspiracy to Commit Sedition shows the depths to which this administration is willing to sink in order to harass or persecute those who dare to search for truth and demand for accountability. 'Bikoy', a certified liar, has turned from an enemy of the state to a weapon to silence dissent. For him to be the cornerstone of a criminal case is just another reminder of the willingness of Duterte to use lowlifes, criminals and other deplorables who share his values, if it serves his own malevolent designs. There is no Conspiracy to Commit Sedition here. An indispensable element in a crime of sedition under Art. 139 of the Revised Penal Code is a public and tumultuous uprising which has been found wanting in the DOJ Resolution itself, as quoted in media reports. Any conspiracy to commit sedition under Art. 141 must necessarily involve such proposed act of public and tumultuous uprising, which is also clearly wanting here. So are the other elements of "force, intimidation or by other means outside of legal methods," in order to attain any of the stated objects under Art. 139, which include creating a supposed "hatred or revenge against the President and his family," as cited in the Resolution. This charge is wantonly baseless! The Constitution and the law protect our rights to freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press, or the right of the people to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances. The administration has yet to show proof of anything resembling seditious act or intent beyond their wild imaginings. The lawyers' oath, in part, says: "I will do no falsehood, nor consent to the doing of any in court; I will not wittingly or willingly promote or sue any groundless, false or unlawful suit, or give aid nor consent to the same; I will delay no man for money or malice." I challenge our courts to uphold this oath, protect our justice system and put an end to these abusive machinations of the administration. Let's stand with Sonny Trillanes, Fr. Flavie, Paring Bert and others unjustly indicted for Conspiracy to Commit Sedition. Let's fight Lawfare that targets critics, dissenters and truth-seekers. (Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 716, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_716)