Dispatch from Crame No. 715:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Quo Warranto case filed vs ABS-CBN

2/11/20

Who does this quo warranto serve? Who asked for this? Definitely not the Filipino people whom Calida claims he represent. This is nothing but another attack by a vulture against a vulnerable institution already weakened after months of badgering by the President with the acquiescence of Congress.

A case meant to intimidate a private institution premised on questionable legal and factual bases is an abuse of office, much like a senior government official exerting influence in order to secure contracts for security services with the government for his family corporation.

ABS-CBN has been a cornerstone of our democracy which has survived the darkest days of the Marcos martial law and dictatorship, and emerged at the forefront of our national consciousness. They are our partners in nation-building and they deserve our support.

We have seen under this administration how the law is being twisted to serve the ends of tyranny. Our laws should help the oppressed, not the oppressors.

The resolution of this case will reveal the true character of our Supreme Court and our commitment to democracy and the rule of law.