GRACE POE ON THE QUO WARRANTO:

We do not have a copy of the petition yet. We will not pre-empt the Court from resolving questions raised to it. In any case, every franchise undergoes a public hearing and I intend to tackle these issues in a fair and a deliberative manner.

As the Constitution mandates, the Senate's jurisdiction over franchises remains despite the existence of the petition.

Well, I trust that the Court will decide on the basis of fairness and for the interest of the greatest number of people.

I think this is not just an issue of franchise, but this is in a broader stroke, a concern for fair and sound business practice, press freedom, and jobs for all the employees of the television network.