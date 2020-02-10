Pangilinan: Congress is mandated to act on ABS-CBN franchise application

Congress has the duty to give due process to ABS-CBN's application for franchise renewal.

We are mandated under the law to give proper course to any application, which Congress has granted smoothly to other networks.

(As provided for in Republic Act 3846, or "An Act Providing for the Regulation of Radio Stations and Radio Communications in the Philippine Islands, and For Other Purposes," commercial broadcasting corporations have to secure a legislative franchise, also called a congressional franchise, for them to operate.)

Complaints against the network should be formally lodged before Congress to be tackled in the hearing, giving opportunity for all sides to be heard.

While networks are here for profit, they also exist for public service and as watchdog of government. Their continued operations should not be at the mercy of the government in power that they seek to guard.