The free press is not our enemy

*Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros

It should be clear to any government in a modern democracy that the free press is not our enemy. Ang media ay hindi kalaban. It is in this light that I see the Solicitor-General's quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN as an attack on the free press and a vindictive move against critical journalism.

Furthermore, Section 1(c) of Rule 66 of the Rules of Court does not apply to ABS-CBN because the provision attacks a corporation that was not legally incorporated. ABS-CBN, is, of course, legally-incorporated.

The free press plays an important role in democratic checks and balances and in ensuring that the powerful can be made accountable.

Critical, fair, and free journalism is an essential element of our democracy. We should all work to protect it.