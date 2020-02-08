Press Release

February 8, 2020 Bong Go allays public fear over repatriation of Filipinos from Hubei; says proper quarantine protocol in place to ensure public safety Senator and Senate Committee on Health chair Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go expressed that proper protocol will be strictly followed regarding the repatriation of overseas Filipinos from Hubei, China. A chartered plane is leaving this Saturday, February 8 at 10:15 pm and is expected to arrive in the Philippines on Sunday early morning. Go emphasized that the welfare of repatriates and the safety of Filipinos in the country are always being considered. Go, through a radio interview on Saturday, February 8, told listeners that the repatriated Filipinos from Hubei will be treated with utmost care as it was not their fault to be in the center of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCoV ARD) outbreak in China, adding that the public should not be scared as strict quarantine protocols are already in place once they arrive in the country. "Para sa akin naman po, kawawa naman po ang ating mga kababayan na gustong umuwi na. Sundin lang po ng mga opisyal ang protocol. Meron naman pwedeng gawin para di mahawa ang mga kasama dyan," Go said in the interview. "Ongoing na po ang preparasyon (at) bukas ng madaling araw, uuwi na sila (at) tutuloy sila sa New Clark City. 'Yun ang napagkasunduan ng inter-agency at (Bases Conversion and Development Authority). 'Yun po ang in-offer ngayon. Let's cooperate na lang po, magtulungan na lang. Kawawa naman ang ating mga kababayan," Go added. The senator also noted that a strict fourteen-day quarantine process will be followed. Quoting Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III, the Senator lamented that the Filipino public should show compassion to repatriated countrymen and women from Hubei and not make them feel unwelcome in their own country due to the 2019-nCoV ARD outbreak in China. "Sabi nga ni Sec. Duque, nakakalungkot dahil lahat ng kanilang pinupuntahan kinokontra ng komunidad. Ako naman po, mga Pinoy din po 'yang mga (uuwi), mga bayani po 'yan na nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa," Go said, emphasizing that their sacrifices for their family, their sadness and homesickness to provide their loved ones is priceless. If no one else will welcome them, Go said he is willing to accept them and find a place in Mindanao that can accommodate them during the fourteen-day quarantine period. "Di nababayaran ang lungkot, kailangan nila magtrabaho doon. Kung wala na tatanggap sa kanila, willing ako tumanggap sa kanila, maghahanap po ako ng lugar�sa Mindanao, sasamahan ko po sila, di ako takot mahawa," Go added. Meanwhile, Go also cited that Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año is already coordinating with DOH regarding the concern of locals in Capas, Tarlac where the repatriated Filipinos from China will be quarantined. The Senator said that he cannot blame the residents for fearing for their safety but also encouraged the public that the repatriates need support and care. "Kinausap na po ni Sec. Año kanina. Di ko po sila masisisi. Nirerespeto ko po ang kanilang stand dahil takot sila mahawa ang mga constituents sa lugar nila." "Ako naman, bigyan natin ng sapat na aruga ang mga (mga quarantine) dahil hindi naman nila kasalanan na magawi sila sa lugar na apektado. Ang sa atin ma-clear sila, maibalik sa normal na pamumuhay. Kung ako naman, tatanggapin ko sila, sasamahan ko sila," Go said. When asked if another hearing is needed to address more concerns regarding the 2019-nCoV ARD in the country, Go said that he is willing to hold another hearing on a later date since health officials and concerned agencies should be given time to focus on their job and accomplish the tasks at hand to protect the welfare of Filipinos. "Kailangan hayaan muna natin ang inter-agency task force na magtrabaho muna. Mas marami sila dapat gawin kaysa nakaupo sa Senado," Go said adding that the important thing is that issues surrounding the 2019-nCoV ARD situation in the country, such as who actually needs to wear face masks, had been clarified in the previous Senate committee hearing. "It was well explained na ang kailangan ng face mask ay ang ating medical health workers at mga may sakit para di sila makahawa. Hindi po tayo na wala namang sintomas na naradamdaman," he said. "Marami pong naliwanagan na mga isyu and I am sure nung lumabas po ang Pangulo noong Lunes at mga opisyales noong Martes medyo kumalma naman ang sitwasyon," Go added. The senator has also urged Filipinos to continue to be vigilant and follow protocol and advisories from health officials to prevent the spread of the 2019-nCov ARD in the country.