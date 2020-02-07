Press Release

February 7, 2020 Bong Go says he has no plans of running for President; reiterates his commitment to simply do his job and fulfill his promise to the people Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, in a radio interview on Friday, February 7, said that he has no plans to vie for the country's highest government seat in reaction to President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks in his speech last night in Malacañang. "Alam niyo naman na mapagbiro ang ating Pangulo. Lively naman talaga siyang magsalita. But allow me to clarify, wala po akong plano o ambisyon na tumakbo bilang Pangulo," Go said. Speaking before newly-appointed government officials in Malacañang yesterday, President Duterte reiterated that he would retire from politics but implied that Go might pursue the presidency. "Do not nurture a personal loyalty to me. I don't need it and I cannot run anymore so I don't give yang papulitika pulitika(playing politics). Wala na ako diyan, bahala kayong maiwan (I'm out of it, it's up to you to stay) except Bong Go. Maybe he wants to be president kasi lahat ng sunog nandun siya (because he is in all the fire scenes)," Duterte said, drawing laughter from the audience. Go, in response, said that the presidency is God-given and not something to aspire for. "Ang posiyon na 'yan ay hindi 'yan ina-ambisyon. Galing po 'yan sa Panginoon kung sinuman ang kailangan sa panahon na 'yun," he said. Go recounted Duterte's path to the presidency, saying that he was elected because he is the kind of leader the people needed. "Katulad ni Pangulong Duterte, ayaw niya talagang tumakbo noong unang panahon. Wala hong drama 'yun. Talagang nag-unfold na lang ang mga pangyayari dahil gusto talaga ng mga Pilipino. Siya 'yung kailangan noong mga panahon na 'yun," he said. Instead of talking about politics, Go said that he would rather focus on his work as a Senator and serve the Filipino people. "Alam niyo, si Pangulong Duterte, isang mayor na ginawang Presidente. Ako, isang probinsyano na ginawang Senador. Wala na akong hihilingin pa sa Panginoon. Ibabalik ko sa tao 'yung serbisyong para sa tao. Magtatrabaho na lang po ako. Masaya po akong makapagserbisyo na lamang sa aking mga kababayan," he said. As for the President's remarks regarding the Senator's penchant for visiting fire victims all over the country, Go said that he is simply fulfilling his promise to all Filipinos. "Nabanggit ni Pangulong Duterte, bakit po ako pumupunta sa mga nasusunugan. 'Yun ang pangako ko noong unang panahon, 'yun ang puhunan ko rito. Ang mga salitang binitawan ko. Ang sabi ko kahit saang sulok sila ng Pilipinas, pupuntahan ko po kayo. 'Yan po ang aking pangako sa Pilipino, tutuparin ko po 'yan," he said, adding that he cannot bear just sitting in his office in the Senate. "Hindi ko matiis na nakaupo lang sa Senado at magpalamig," he added. Go also said that not all Filipinos can come to his office to seek help, which is why he is taking the initiative to go to them, listen to their concerns, address their immediate needs, and find solutions to their daily struggles as part of his mandate as an elected Senator. "Trabaho namin sa Senado ang legislation, constituency at representation. Hindi naman lahat ng mga Pilipino makakapunta ng opisina mo para humingi ng tulong. Kaya tayo na ang bababa sa kanila at pakinggan ang kanilang mga hinaing at makapagbigay man lang ng kaunting solusyon sa kanilang problema," he said. Go said in a previous statement that he will support whoever would continue the work that President Duterte has started in bringing in positive change in the country and in the lives of every Filipino. "Ayaw ko pa po pag-usapan ang pulitika, mas gusto kong unahin ang pagseserbisyo. Pero kung tatanungin ninyo ako tungkol sa 2022 elections, I am willing to volunteer as campaign manager sa kung sinuman ang makakapagpatuloy ng pagbabago na inumpisahan ni Pangulong Duterte," he said.