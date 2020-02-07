Press Release

February 7, 2020 GORDON TURNS OVER HOUSES TO OMPONG-DISPLACED FAMILIES IN CAGAYAN More than a year after the destruction of Typhoon Ompong, the strongest typhoon to hit Luzon since Juan in 2010 and the strongest to make landfall in the Philippines since Yolanda in 2013, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) enabled affected families in Cagayan get back their lives. Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, led on Friday the turnover of houses to some 244 families in Amulung Gattaran, and Alcala, among others, in Cagayan. "Like what the Red Cross Hymn says, 'When the world no longer watches, we do what must be done.' We don't take people for granted, especially those who are suffering. That is why we are here today. This time, we want to ensure that the families affected by Typhoon Ompong are able to recover. We want them to get back on their feet again with dignity because our mission in the Red Cross is to alleviate human suffering and to uplift human dignity," he said. Typhoon Mangkhut, locally known as Typhoon "Ompong," made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan on Sept. 15, 2018, affecting more than 2.5 million people when it badly hit Regions I and II. State of calamity has been declared in the following areas: Provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Abra, Kalinga, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, La Union, Quirino, Apayao and Mountain Province; Cities of Vigan, Ilagan, and Tuguegarao; and the Municipalities of Luna (La Union), San Fabian (Pangasinan) and Mayoyao and Aguinaldo (Ifugao). The PRC, upon instructions of its chairman, immediately extended assistance. The country's foremost humanitarian organization served 17,778 individuals with hot meals; 3,700 families with food items, consist of 2-3 days ration and assorted packs; and rescued 53 individuals, among others. To enable the affected families to get back on their own feet again, the PRC, in partnership with its Movement Parters, provided 244 families with full shelter assistance, the houses complete and latrine with septic tank; and distributed agricultural assistance worth P15,000 each to some 198 families so they can make their damaged farms become productive again. "With the help of our partners, we will provide humanitarian assistance to families affected by the buffet of disasters that visit our country, especially those who are most vulnerable," Gordon assured.