Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on Chinese Tourists Entry in Boracay last Tuesday

We need all hands on deck. We have a serious health crisis. We expect the cooperation of everyone to implement the ban. Continuous arrival of tourists from China contradicts the necessary precautions we have to take given the situation. It is irresponsible to disregard the ban for profit.

Allowing tourists from China, particularly Wuhan, to arrive in Boracay is irresponsible. It exposes workers, other tourists and residents at risk. It strains our limited resources, particularly our capacity to respond to public health emergency.

We need everyone to cooperate so we can prevent the spread of the disease and limit the exposure of the public. Let's follow the ban.