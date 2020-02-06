Press Release

February 6, 2020 SP SOTTO'S KEYNOTE MESSAGE ON THE NEW SENATE BUILDING'S FIRST CONCRETE POURING CEREMONY IN FORT BONIFACIO, TAGUIG CITY Thank you very much my esteem colleagues, our government officials, ladies and gentlemen. first of all we would like to thank you for being here, for joining us in this momentous occasion. This was a dream decades ago, as early as 1995, and we are glad that sometime in the 15th Congress Sen Ping Lacson picked up the idea and brought it back to the senses of the members of the Senate. We've been renting for decades and so finally we will see the dream come true that the Senate will have its own building. The resolution was first passed by the committee on accounts headed by Sen. Ping Lacson, in March 17, 2017 and the groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 18, 2019, almost a year before the first concrete pouring. The projection, the entire project will be completed within 40 months from its groundbreaking until July 2021. That is the promise of Sen. Lacson that none of you will ever have to break, you must not break. The new Senate building will be otherwise known as Bagong Senado and is envisioned to be green, functional, secured and iconic and one that will relive the greatness of history. The would-be Senate building is approximately three times the current Senate building. So, we would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the committee on accounts more particularly to Chairman Sen. Ping Lacson, the Senate Secretariat who has been very cooperative, the DPWH who has been very diligent in this undertaking and of course our contractors and the engineers behind this and all of you men and women, who are helping in putting up this great Bagong Senado, ikalawang-siglo building, as the DPWH has done its thorough inspection and declared this site as complying and ready to receive its first concrete puring. In behalf of the Senate I would like to declare the Bagong Senado concrete pouring to commence. Thank You.