POE: VFA REVIEW IS SENATE'S POWER AND CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY

Sen. Grace Poe has registered her strong adherence to the Senate's constitutional mandate and power to review treaties being entered into by the government.

Poe made her position clear during the hearing on Thursday of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Sen. Aquilino "Koko"Pimentel III, to review the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the Philippines and the United States.

"It is our Constitutional duty to uphold the principle of separation of powers especially checks and balances which gave rise to the need for Senate action on treaties. Hindi natin ito pribilehiyo lang. Tungkulin nating busisiin ang mga treaty na pinapasok at inaalisan ng Pilipinas," Poe said.

Poe said the VFA should be assessed based on its own merit and beyond political noise.

"Sa loob ng mahigit dalawang dekada ng VFA, nakabuti ba sa atin ito?" Poe said.

"If we are to withdraw from any bilateral agreement, let it be with basis. If we are to concur in any executive action, let it be ultimately for the interest of the people," Poe stressed.