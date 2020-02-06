GORDON FILES SENATE RESOLUTION HONORING FOCAP CO-FOUNDER FOR CONTRIBUTION TO JOURNALISM, PRESS FREEDOM

Senator Richard J. Gordon filed on Wednesday a Senate resolution "Honoring and Remembering Gabino "Gaby" De Guzman Tabuñar, Jr. for His Exemplary and Outstanding Contribution to Journalism and Press Freedom".

Senate Resolution No. 317 states that Tabuñar, who passed away Tuesday due to pneumonia, "was a proponent of honest and accurate journalism exemplifying the highest ideals of courageous, compassionate and committed journalism in his coverage of the news through the ever-changing landscape of the Philippine history from the post-World War II era to the various political transition in the succeeding decades."

It also recognizes Tabuñar's commitment to "responsible and fearless reporting" during his stint as a journalist. Among the major events that he covered were the Mt. Pinatubo volcanic eruption in 1991 and the closure of the U.S. military bases in Subic Bay.

"Gabby, who deserves to be honored for his dedication on journalism, has always helped spread truthful news, which became contributory to the fast transformation of Subic in early '90s and when our country's tourism faced the challenges brought about by the issues on SARS, terrorism, and kidnappings by Abu Sayaff," Gordon said.

Tabuñar is one of the co-founders of the Foreign Correspondence Association of the Philippines (FOCAP), established in 1974 during the Martial law era, and was a respected foreign correspondent of CBS News in America from 1986 to 2006.

Prior to that, he worked for the Philippine Liberty News after World War II, the time when his career in journalism blossomed.