February 5, 2020 Villar promotes home gardening as a food security strategy Sen. Cynthia Villar stressed the importance of home gardening as a strategy for food security and alleviation of nutrient deficiency. Villar made this statement during the opening of the 13th Agricrops Production Training program at the Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar SIPAG) Farm School in Bacoor, Cavite. "During periods of stress like typhoons, occurrence of frost or volcanic eruption, we are often confronted by shortage of food supply which leads to a spike in prices. Home gardens may become the principal source of food for the household during these times," Villar said. Villar, chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform also added: "Not only can home gardening help enhance food security, it will also help families alleviate micronutrient deficiencies by providing direct access to nutritious foods that they don't have to buy." Villar SIPAG partnered with East-West Seed Foundation to conduct this site-based vegetable production training program wherein participants are capacitated with basic knowledge and skills on vegetable production - from land preparation to harvesting, including urban gardening and nutrition education. The participants are also trained on the proper ways of preparing natural fertilizers and pesticide control measures including their proper usage and application. Villar also noted that the focus for this batch is on promoting home gardens as a food security strategy by ensuring steady supply of fresh and safe vegetables for families of trained participants. The lady senator also said home gardening can be practiced by anybody in small patches of land, vacant lots or in containers, making it appealing to families living in urban areas. "We re encouraging the participants to seize the opportunity to generate savings from the harvested vegetables and explore possibilities of generating income from the planted crops through selling and processing," Villar said. From February 5 to 13, about 250 participants from NCR and Region 4A will be taught basic understanding on the principles on tropical common vegetables production; improved techniques on crop management to sustain vegetable production at the household level; proper techniques in setting up urban/container garden; knowledge on the nutritional benefits of vegetables; and formulation of organic inputs using locally available materials.