Press Release

February 5, 2020 Sen. Lacson's Manifestation on the New Senate Building's

First Concrete Pouring Ceremony

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/02/05/manifestation-on-the-new-senate-buildings-first-concrete-pouring-ceremony/ Mr. President, this will be a very short manifestation on the progress of the Senate's collective effort to build our new home, envisioned to be a national landmark - an iconic, green, functional, and secure Bagong Senado. Since the Senate embarked on the new Senate building project in November of 2017, through PS Resolution No. 293, authored by our distinguished collague the Hon. Sherwin Gatchalian, we have completed significant milestones. Starting with the conduct of our conceptual design competition, we have already concluded the procurement phase through a design-and-build package with the Department of Public Works and Highways. Likewise, Mr President, we already secured the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), Tree Cutting and Balling Permit, Locational Clearance, CAAP Height Clearance, Fencing and Excavation Permits, and most importantly, the Building Permit. Suffice to say, Mr President, we do not have any more pending bureaucratic requirements that may delay our work. As an overview, our new building, which will rise in the 18,320 square meters of land at the Navy Village, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, will consist of four (4) towers with eleven (11) floors and three (3) basement levels. Just last March 18, 2019, we convened for the Groundbreaking Ceremony which marked the start of the construction of the new building. As we speak, excavation works are complete and the building foundations have been prepared with reinforcing steel bars, ready to receive its first pouring of concrete. Mr. President, at this juncture, I am inviting the members of this body to join the First Concrete Pouring Ceremony tomorrow, February 6, 2020, at 9:00 in the morning. Just so everyone knows, the First Concrete Pouring is a tradition of symbolic milestone in all engineering programs - private or public - to mark the beginning of monolithic works. But the concrete that we are pouring tomorrow morning is not just for ceremonial display as in many similar engineering works. Our activity will start the actual massive pouring of concrete that will serve as the cornerstone and the very foundation of the new Senate Building, which will represent the continuing legacy of this great independent institution. The commitment of your Senate Committee on Accounts, Mr President, still stands � Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III will open the Third Regular Session of the 18th Congress in our new home in Taguig City. Thank you, Mr President.