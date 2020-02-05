Press Release

February 5, 2020 Bong Go asks public to remain calm and help gov't address the 2019-nCoV ARD situation During an interview on the television morning show "Unang Hirit", Senator and Senate Health Committee Chair Christopher "Bong" Go said that the government is on top of the situation in managing the impact of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCoV ARD) in the country. "Huwag po tayong mag-panic. Nagsalita na po ang Pangulo noong Lunes ng gabi at kahapon po, narinig ninyo ang iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno, ang mga cabinet secretaries, ang mga miyembro po ng Inter-Agency Task Force, at nasagot naman po nila ang inyong mga katanungan. Naroon din po ang World Health Organization (WHO)," he said. He urged the public to remain calm and help the government protect the country and its people from the virus. "Sundin lang po 'yung tama, 'yung mga payo ng ating mga health authorities. Magtulungan na lang po tayo. Huwag na tayong magsisihan," he added. Go said that he is satisfied with the outcome of the public hearing conducted yesterday at the Senate saying, "Ang importante po sa akin, maraming issues na naliwanagan at nasagot po ang mga katanungan ng ating mga kababayan." During the interview, Go also belied criticisms against President Rodrigo Duterte amid the 2019-nCoV ARD concerns saying, "Sa totoo lang po, bilang ama ng ating bansa, inuuna palagi ni Pangulong Duterte ang kapakanan, kalusugan at interes ng bawat Pilipino." He added that the President simply wants to make informed and balanced decisions. "Sa pagdeclare ng travel ban, inisip n'ya muna lahat po. Binabalanse po niya ang lahat. Ang desisyon niya ay base rin sa naging declaration ng WHO. Hindi naman basta basta na unang araw pa lang, ide-deklara na ang travel ban. Binabalanse po ni Pangulo ang lahat bilang ama, (at) kapakanan ng pangkalahatan ang nasa isipan nya," he said. With regards the depleting supply of surgical masks amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus, Go said that the government has allotted budget for the procurement of such masks and other equipment. "Meron po tayong local manufacturer diyan sa Bataan. Nagpromise po sila na makapag-produce ng 100,000 pieces ng face mask ngayong linggo na ito and another po sa mga susunod na linggo," he said. "The President has also approved a budget of around PhP2 billion for the procurement po ng protective equipment para sa 5,000 health workers na nangangailangan po ng kagamitan," he added. In a letter addressed to the President, dated February 4, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III asked for supplemental funding amounting to PhP2,039,916,866.19. Around PhP2.035 billion of which will be used to purchase masks and personal protective equipment for both Persons Under Investigations and health care workers. The remaining P4.52 million will be for the accommodation and care expenses in connection with the quarantine of repatriated Filipinos. As to who gets face masks first, Go said that health officials have advised to prioritize those who are sick to prevent the further spread of the virus. "Sa ngayon naman, ang payo ng ating mga health officials ay dapat ang unang bibigyan ng face mask ay ang may sakit para hindi sila makahawa," he said. Go also mentioned that officials have already identified possible sites to quarantine persons affected by the virus. "Kakayanin naman po. Ang importante dito ay magkaroon tayo ng lugar kung saan sila ilalagay for quarantine for 14 days," Go said. "Meron na pong na-identify ang ating health officials kung saka-sakali man na kailangan silang i-quarantine. Willing ang ilan na ilagay po doon sa Fort Magsaysay at marami rin pong ibang lugar na tinitingnan," he added. In the meantime, Go said that health officials advised people with flu-like symptoms to undergo self-quarantine. "Sa ngayon naman ay self-quarantine muna ang payo ng ating mga health officials, at ang mga ospital naman, merong isolation room po na nakalaan para d'yan."