GRACE POE ON NCOV:

Up-to-date, transparent and correct information about the nCoV virus is vital.

It is important to have a daily official bulletin that will provide our people with the latest information about the virus.

We also need to sustain a massive information campaign to let the public know how to prevent getting the virus, when to undergo quarantine, where to go for check-up and what to do in case one has contact with a suspected case.

This can be through brochures, comics, electronic billboards, or online, among others.

Arming the people with the right information will not leave any space for fake news, misinformation and speculations, which, if left unchecked, can spread like a deadly virus.