February 2, 2020
Now track all suspected coronavirus carriers to prevent disease spread: Pangilinan
"We welcome the total travel ban in order to prevent the spread of the disease. How we wish it came much earlier as hundreds of possible carriers have been able to enter the country in the last several days but better late than never. Now we can effectively focus our efforts on tracking all those who are suspected of being carriers and work on quarantine and isolation."
