Press Release

February 2, 2020 GORDON STRESSES NEED FOR RP TO HAVE MORE MEDICAL SUPPLY FIRMS With only one manufacturer of surgical masks in the country amid the growing demand for masks and other personal protective equipment, Senator Richard J. Gordon pointed to the need for Filipino businessmen to build medical supply factories or to encourage foreign medical supply companies to open up business here. Gordon pointed out that with the possibility of other outbreak of diseases, such as the current novel Coronavirus (2019-nCOV) outbreak, in the future, the Philippines should be self-reliant in terms of medical supply production since the country is currently only importing from China majority of the medical supplies needed here. "I am encouraging Filipino businessmen to put up factories for face mask and medical supplies para kung may mga lalabas na medical emergencies, meron tayong supply ng gamit. Kung may mga ganyan pang lalabas, buong mundo mamimili yan, saan tayo kukuha kung wala tayong sariling kumpanya?" he said. Gordon also reminded the public not to go into panic buying for masks because it only triggers price increases that only benefit only the greedy and not the needy public, adding that practicing proper personal hygiene precautions, such as washing hands properly and frequently, is still the best way to avoid contracting nCOV and other viruses. He added avoiding going to hospitals unless necessary, avoiding crowded places and maintaining a distance of at least one meter from someone who has respiratory illness will also keep viruses away. The chairman of the Philippine Red Cross said one needs to wear a mask if he or she has respiratory illness; if one is taking care of another person who has respiratory illness; if one is going to a hospital; or if one has to go to a crowded place. "'Yung face mask araw-araw papalitan mo 'yan. Hindi pwedeng, kunwari ginamit mo, ibababa mo habang naglalakad ka o itinataas mo habang nagsasalita ka. It defeats the purpose. Sa tingin ko, kung pupunta ka sa ospital, dapat mag-face mask ka. Hindi naman tayo dapat maging reckless, mag-ingat lang. Kung may aalagaan kang may respiratory illness, may cough, dapat mag-face mask ka para sa safety ninyong dalawa. 'Wag ka lang magpabaya. Dapat tulungan mo ang sarili mo," Gordon stressed. "Kung ikaw ay galing sa isang lugar, at may tama doon, dapat pagpaalam ka sa mga awtoridad na galing ka doon, magkulong ka muna sa bahay ng 14 days at sabihin mo kung sino ang mga nasa bahay para kung sakaling meron ka, mahahawa 'yun, kailangang matulungan din mga 'yun doon," he further reminded.