February 2, 2020 STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO

9:30am During my discussion with President Rodrigo Duterte last Saturday night on the government's efforts to address the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease situation, I recommended to the President to implement a temporary travel ban on travelers coming from any part of China and its Special Administrative Regions, on top of the existing temporary travel ban imposed on those coming from Hubei province and other affected areas. This is in line with the recommendations of the Department of Health (DOH) as affirmed by members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. Taking into consideration the concerns raised by key government officials and health experts, the President made an informed decision and has agreed to adopt this recommendation and implement it immediately as additional precautionary measure to protect Filipinos and everyone in the Philippines. I wish to emphasize that we are not singling out Chinese nationals. This order covers all travelers from China to the Philippines, regardless of nationality. We empathize with China given what they are going through but we are doing this to protect the country and its people. The Philippine government is committed to help China and other affected countries address this worldwide health concern. I am urging the public to be informed and listen to our officials and health experts. Do not panic. Magtulungan tayo. Unahin natin ang kapakanan, interes, at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Para klaro po sa publiko, maglalabas ng mga detalye ang Office of the President para ipaliwanag ang sakop ng rekomendasyon na ito.