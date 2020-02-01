Press Release

February 1, 2020 Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III Press statement on temporary ban SENATE President Vicente Sotto today urged Malacañang to order a temporary ban on all foreigners coming from any parts of China in light of reports that all of its regions have been infected by the novel coronavirus. Sotto said the restrictions should not only cover Chinese citizens since other nationalities have also been traveling to and from China. Flights from China do not only have Chinese people aboard. There are other nationalities on these flights and they, too, should be barred from entering our country. The virus does not discriminate whom it will affect. It can affect anyone," Sotto said. The Senate President stressed that "our country cannot take this lightly because anyone can catch the virus without them knowing it, like the case in Germany. A traveler from China who did not know that he had the virus infected a German . The government should take all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and health of our people."