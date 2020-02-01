Press Release

February 1, 2020 Bong Go joins opening of 61st Malasakit Center in Ozamiz City; urges Filipinos to be informed on how to protect themselves from the 2019-nCoV ARD outbreak Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go on Friday, January 31, joined in the opening of the 61st Malasakit Center in the country at the Mayor Hilario A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center in Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that streamlines the delivery of medical and financial assistance from Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for poor and indigent patients seeking help from the government. "Para ito sa mga tao. Walang politika rito. Basta Pilipino ka, qualified ka," Go said in his speech. He also shared that the establishment of Malasakit Centers was his suggestion to President Rodrigo Duterte when he was serving as Special Assistant of the President. "Noong mayor pa siya ng Davao, sobrang daming humihingi ng tulong sa kaniya para pampa-ospital. Ang iba, galing pa sa malalayong lugar," he said, emphasizing that the government has to do something to address this problem. When Bong Go was elected senator, he immediately filed a bill that served as the basis for the Malasakit Center Act of 2019. The law mandates the establishment of Malasakit Centers in each of the 73 DOH-run hospitals all over the country as well as in the Philippine General Hospital. Go explained that the Malasakit Center aims to cut the time, money and effort spent by Filipinos in moving from one office to another just to seek government financial and medical assistance. With the medical assistance programs coming from the four participating agencies already available in the Malasakit Center, the target is to reduce the hospital bill of indigent patients to the lowest possible amount without wasting time seeking help from different government offices. "Ubos panahon niyo, ubos din pamasahe niyo sa kapipila. Alam niyo po, kawawa 'yung Pilipino. Minsan po, sa hangarin pong humaba lang ang kanilang buhay, pipila ng madaling araw para humingi ng tulong. Sa totoo lang, pera nila iyan, kanila iyan. So ngayon po, mayroon na tayong Malasakit Center sa loob ng ospital, naroon na yung apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na nasa iisang kwarto para makapagbigay ng mabilis, maayos at maaasahang serbisyong pang-medikal sa lahat ng Pilipino," Go said. Before the opening in Ozamiz, Go also joined earlier in the day in the opening of the 60th Malasakit Center at the Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. In an interview after the program in Ozamiz, Go encouraged Filipinos to be informed and listen to the public hearing that the Senate Committee on Health will conduct on Tuesday, February 4 to further explain necessary measures being done by the government to address the recent outbreak happening all around the world. "Ang target ko rito sa committee hearing, pakinggan natin ang lahat, kung papaano tayo magtutulungan. Hindi ito 'yung panahon na magsisihan tayo. Tanungin natin ang ating mga health officials ano ba ang dapat nating gawin araw-araw, step by step," said the Senator, who chairs the committee. "Sa lahat ng mga bashers diyan, mga netizens, pumunta kayo doon, magsalita kayo. Batikusin niyo doon sa harapan. Kung meron kayong idea na makakatulong naman sa ating mga kababayan, you are welcome to participate po sa hearing na 'to. Papakinggan kayo doon," he also said. Go further advised the public to take the threat seriously, cooperate with authorities, and help each other in order to ensure that Filipinos will not be affected by the virus. "Huwag tayo magdagdag sa problema ng Pilipino. Tulungan natin ang ating kapwa Pilipino," he added. Go said the Senate Committee on Health invited key government officials and health experts to attend the hearing, such as department secretaries, airport officials and officials of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard, as well as doctors who are known experts especially on infectious diseases. "Bantay sarado dapat tayo sa sitwasyon para makagawa rin tayo ng maayos na rekomendasyon," he said. The Senator also advised the public to be careful with the information that they share, especially on social media. "Magtulungan lang tayo. Hindi tayo dapat mag-panic, at hindi tayo dapat magsiraan. Huwag tayong mag-spread ng fake news. Huwag tayong magkalat ng takot sa ating mga kababayan." He further advised, "Interes at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino ang aming uunahin. Ako po, bilang committee chair, nakatutok po ako diyan. I'm very much concerned, and I will do everything to protect the interests of Filipinos." According to a DOH advisory, severe cases of 2019-nCoV ARD may result in pneumonia, acute respiratory syndrome, kidney problems and death. DOH has advised the public to wash their hands frequently, avoid contact with live animals, drink plenty of water and make sure that food being consumed are cooked properly. DOH also advised the public to avoid those who have cough and colds and to always cover one's mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing to stop the possible spread of viruses. Those with flu-like symptoms are also advised to consult a doctor.