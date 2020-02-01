Press Release

February 1, 2020 De Lima slams Duterte's recent verbal attacks vs her Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has chided Mr. Duterte for making her the object of slut-shaming as she continues to gain support from the international community, particularly from members of the US Congress. De Lima, who believes that Duterte's recent verbal attacks against her were also triggered by the recent US decision revoking Sen. Bato dela Rosa's visa, warned the President that his continued spread of lies against her would eventually backfire. "Duterte, huwag mo nang masyadong ipagyabang ang mga kaso mo laban sa akin. Dahil kapag lumabas na ang katotohanan sa pagmamaniobra mo sa mga kaso ko, mapapahiya ka lamang," she said in her recent Dispatch from Crame No. 707. "Malalaman ng lahat na ang mga akusasyon mo laban sa akin, kasama na ang pang-aalipusta, panlalait, paninira, at pang-aabuso mo sa akin -- na pinayagan ng Korte Supremang tumiklop sa isang pangulong lasing sa kapangyarihan -- ay pawang mga gawa-gawa lamang at kagagawan lahat ng isang baliw at sira-ulong tao na sinuwerteng maging pangulo," she added. Duterte earlier accused De Lima for having been involved in criminal deeds to supposedly fund her senatorial and subsequent presidential campaign, which the former justice secretary has denied. "I am not a criminal. You are! A mass murderer and a pathological liar," said De Lima, who remains unjustly and illegally detained over politically motivated and trumped-up illegal drug trade charges fabricated by the present administration. Mr. Duterte further claimed that the US Senators who are supportive of De Lima's plight only fell for her lies about her innocence. The President called the US lawmakers as "foolish," "crazy," and "idiots." He has earlier lashed out at US Senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy for introducing a provision in the US Fiscal Year 2020 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill banning the entry of local officials involved in De Lima's "wrongful imprisonment." Duterte ordered immigration authorities to deny the two senators entry to the country. De Lima also pointed out that the recent Supreme Court ruling junking her petition for habeas data against Mr. Duterte has legitimized "the unmitigated, conscious, and deliberate commission of criminal acts by a sitting President who chooses to treat his office like a toilet." "Because of this SC decision, any future president, as crazy as the current one, can now subject any Filipino to absolute ridicule, shaming, and oppression using the most powerful office in the country without any restraint or viable legal remedy whatsoever," she said. De Lima, who was recognized by Amnesty International as one of the notable Women Human Rights Defenders Under Threat, has been the perennial object of shameful and misogynistic attacks by Duterte and his minions but she continues to stand up to an abusive regime.