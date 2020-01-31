Pumped, pasteurized, delivered

Pia: 50 liters of breast milk turned over to Batangas evacuation centers

The office of Senator Pia S. Cayetano and the Taguig city government formally turned over on Friday (Jan. 31) 50 liters of breast milk to the Batangas Medical Center for the benefit of babies affected by the Taal volcano eruption.

The milk donation was received by officials of the regional hospital, which houses a human milk bank that stores breast milk for babies in need, including those staying in evacuation centers across the province.

All 50.1 liters of breast milk donations were gathered and collected from nursing mothers who participated in "Breast Milk Ko, Alay Ko," a breast milk letting event organized last January 23 by the senator's office in partnership with Taguig city.

"Nobody can dispute that breast milk is best for babies. But what do you do when, for some reason, a mother cannot provide this for her child? During a state of stress, a mother's ability to produce milk could be affected," Cayetano said as she stressed the importance of breast milk donations for Taal evacuees.

"That's why we organized the breast milk letting event, because during this time of calamity, we don't want our babies to stop receiving breast milk. And we thank all the moms who made this possible through their donations. Maraming salamat po sa inyo at huwag po tayong magsawang tumulong," the senator added.

Cayetano meanwhile stated that the work does not end with today's ceremony, as she urged more nursing mothers to continue helping fellow moms in need by donating their milk through the Taguig Pateros District Hospital (TPDH) Human Milk Bank.

A breastfeeding advocate, the senator authored the Expanded Breastfeeding Act (Republic Act 10028), which encourages health institutions to establish human milk banks.

Cayetano also authored the Children's Emergency Relief and Protection Act (RA 10821), which requires breastfeeding areas to be set up in evacuation centers to enable mothers to feed their babies in private.