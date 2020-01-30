Press Release

January 30, 2020 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on call to impose travel restrictions to and from China as nCoV reaches PH We appeal to our government to impose travel restrictions to and from China. With the news that the country has recorded the first case of the nCoV this afternoon, the government must prioritize the safety and security of our people over other considerations. We call on our fellow kababayans here in the Philippines to follow safety precautions and avoid crowded places for now. We also dissuade them against circulating fake news on social media, which tend to incite people to fear and panic. Finally, we ask our health department to intensify its information dissemination campaign, and ensure that our health facilities are properly equipped to handle the spread of this virus. For OFWs whose deployment to China are upcoming and for Balik Manggagawa, we ask that they postpone their trips there indefinitely to minimize the risk of being infected with the virus. For OFWs stranded in the quarantined areas, please follow the health protocol being observed in the area. Help our diplomatic staff there by notifying your status so that every Filipino is accounted for.