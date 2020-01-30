Villanueva bats for free healthcare benefits, jobs for PWDs, Seniors

Local government units (LGUs), specifically its municipal or city councils, should prioritize creating job programs and providing healthcare benefits for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), according to Senator Joel Villanueva.

Villanueva said he filed Senate Bill No. 1278 which seeks to amend a provision of Republic Act No. 7160 that will emphasize the importance of taking care of the welfare of senior citizens and PWDs in their respective communities.

"Improving the plight of and giving extra care to our senior citizens and PWDs are equally pressing," said Villanueva, chair of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resource Development, in a statement.

He underscored the mandate of the local governments in advancing their welfare and rights. In his bill, Villanueva proposed the amendment of Section 16 of RA 7160, otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991, to have the LGUs exercise their powers to include in their programs the provision of free healthcare benefits and promotion of employment opportunities for their resident senior citizens and PWDs.

The proposed amendments are geared towards the formulation of policies and implementation of welfare programs for senior citizens and PWDs, the senator explained.

"The amendments also ensure their convenient and priority access to government services, welfare programs, utilities and facilities," he added.

In the same provision, Villanueva likewise sought to have all LGUs ensure that senior citizens and PWDs are granted convenient, easy and priority access to social and other services, utilities and government utilities.